A 44-year-old man of Lusaka has been found with a case to answer in a matter he is accused of defiling seven children.

Defilement Suspect Has Case to Answer



A 44-year-old man of Lusaka’s Kabanana Township, RICHARD MWANZA, has been found with a case to answer in a matter where he is accused of defiling seven children from the same area.



Lusaka Magistrate, CHRISPIN HAMPUNGANI, in his ruling says the State has established a prima facie case against MWANZA, warranting him to be placed on his defence.





When the matter came up for ruling, Magistrate HAMPUNGANI said he was satisfied that sufficient evidence had been presented during trial to require a response from the accused.





Meanwhile, defence lawyer, JIMMY MWAANGA, informed the court that his client will give sworn evidence in support of his defence and intends to call three additional witnesses.



The defence team also applied for an adjournment to allow adequate preparation.



Magistrate HAMPUNGANI has since adjourned the matter to July 30, 2025 for commencement of defence.





MWANZA is facing seven counts of defilement for allegedly having carnal knowledge of children under the age of 18.





During trial, the children testified and identified MWANZA as the individual who allegedly defiled them.