A Bitter Pill for the Opposition as the Tables Turn Again



By G Siambelele ✍️



In the era of President Hakainde Hichilema, being in the opposition has become a painful full-time job. Every time critics try to laugh at what they call national misfortune — booom! the tables turn back, hard.





First, the U.S. State Department has resumed full operations in Zambia restoring normal staffing levels, activities, and programs. That’s not merely diplomatic housekeeping. It’s a powerful signal of global trust in Zambia under HH’s leadership.





Adding to that, there is talk of a new USD 1.5 billion health‐assistance package from the United States to Zambia. While some of the finer details remain unconfirmed, the very mention of such a huge investment reflects growing international confidence in Zambia’s health system and its trajectory under HH.





All of this is a bitter pill  for tu oppozishoni to swallow. Their jokes, predictions, and doomsday forecasts keep falling short because under this administration, results keep coming.





We call him “Chiminya” for a reason. Calm, composed, and relentlessly focused on delivery — that’s who Hakainde Hichilema is. While the opposition bets on chaos, Zambia keeps winning. And the world keeps watching.