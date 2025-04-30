A Call For Unity & Reconcilliation Among Leaders In Tonse Alliance



The Alliance it’s the hope for many helpless Zambians, Youths, Elderly Men & Women, the Poor in society, Those imprisoned without any just cause, the blind, widows and orphans etc



As you convenne on the 5th of May, 2025, I appeal to you all on behalf of many suffering Zambians in search of the voice for the voiceless, to Unity & Reconcil.



Please put your resent internal misunderstandings and personal aspirations aside and put Zambia and the Zambians first.



The future of this nation it is in your hands.



As you sit down don’t finger point each other, instead address Root causes, have empathy and learn to forgive one another as you unity to achieve a common goal/future.



As the Hope/Tonse Alliance grow learn to open arms, allow everyone have a sense of common purpose and belonging. Interact and cooperate peacefully.



Lastly, there’s no house/family which has or never had a fight, challenges and or even threats from the outside forces. Yet Challenges ar there to help us identify where we need to work on, make us strong and even more determined.



Emmanuel Mwansa