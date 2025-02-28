A CALL TO DEFEND ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY AND INTEGRITY- Abraham Simpamba

A CALL TO DEFEND ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY AND INTEGRITY



Fellow Zambians,



The recent allegations surrounding the manipulation of our national statistics by the UPND administration expose a dangerous agenda that threatens the very fabric of our democracy.





President Hakainde Hichilema and his government stand accused of distorting Census data, undermining the credibility of ZamStats, and engineering tribal divisions to consolidate power at the expense of national unity.





But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Under President Hichilema’s administration, all our key institutions are under siege. The judiciary has been compromised, the police service is being used as a tool to silence critics, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has lost public confidence, and the Registrar of Societies is now a weapon to stifle opposition voices. This is not democracy it is a systematic takeover of institutions meant to serve the people.





This government has shown no remorse for the struggles of ordinary Zambians. While they manipulate institutions to secure their grip on power, our people face skyrocketing costs of living, joblessness, and a failing economy. Instead of fixing the challenges facing our nation, they are busy looting resources and silencing dissent.





We refuse to sit back as our country is looted, our institutions are compromised, and our people are divided. Zambia belongs to ALL its citizens, and no leader no matter how powerful has the right to alter facts and figures to serve their own selfish interests.





We demand accountability and the immediate publication of an independent audit into these allegations. We demand that the Hichilema administration stops playing politics with the future of this nation.





Zambia’s democracy is under siege, but the power remains in the hands of the people. It is immoral to remain silent while our country is being stripped of its sovereignty by selfish individuals for their own gain.





We cannot stand by and watch as our beloved nation is plunged into a state of economic despair and institutional decay. The challenges facing the majority of Zambians must be addressed, not ignored.



Failure to act now will be a betrayal ot ourselves and our future generations, The time for silence is over. Let’s rise, fight for truth and justice, and reclaim our country’s sovereignty.





Allowing President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND administration to continue on this destructive path will be disastrous for Zambia. We must open our eyes this administration does not mean well for our country, and if we do not act now, we risk losing everything our forefathers fought for.





2026 kuyabebele before it’s too late bane!



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!