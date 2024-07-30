A Call to Our Big Boss in Heaven- Hon. Ronald Chitotela

A Call to Our Big Boss in Heaven



By Hon. Ronald Chitotela, MP



In times of struggle and uncertainty, we often find ourselves searching for answers and guidance. As we navigate the complexities of life, it’s natural to feel overwhelmed and seek help from a higher power. That’s why we’re reaching out to our Big Boss in Heaven, pleading for divine intervention and direction.



Life can be tough, and we often face challenges that seem insurmountable. We struggle with personal issues, relationships, health problems, and financial difficulties. We try to find solutions on our own, but sometimes we need more than human strength and wisdom. We need help from someone who is all-powerful, all-knowing, and always present.



But it’s not just personal struggles that we face. We also see injustice and suffering in the world around us. We see earthly injustice in the form of oppression, inequality, and discrimination. The injustices we face are purely anchored on hatred – hatred based on race, religion, gender, and other differences. We see the innocent suffering at the hands of the guilty, and the powerful exploiting the weak.



Our God in Heaven is the one who created us, loves us, and wants the best for us. He is the one who can bring peace to our troubled minds, healing to our broken bodies, and hope to our desperate hearts. He is the one who can guide us through the darkness and lead us into the light.



We need help to overcome our fears, to forgive those who have hurt us, and to love those who are difficult to love. We need help to be patient, kind, and compassionate in a world that often seems cruel and unforgiving. We need help to find purpose and meaning in life, to discover our passions and talents, and to use them for the greater good.



We also need help to stand up against earthly injustice, to fight for what is right, and to defend those who cannot defend themselves. We need help to be a voice for the voiceless, to be a light in the darkness, and to be a beacon of hope in a world that often seems hopeless.



So we cry out to our Jesus Christ in Heaven, “Help us! We need your guidance, your strength, and your love. We need your presence in our lives, your wisdom in our decisions, and your peace in our hearts. Help us to make a difference in the world, to bring justice to those who have been wronged, and to spread love and kindness wherever we go.



GLORY BE TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD!



