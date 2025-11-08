A CHAOTIC SCENE IN CHINGOLA – A WAKE-UP CALL FOR THE STATE AND THE UPND PARTY

A CHAOTIC SCENE IN CHINGOLA – A WAKE-UP CALL FOR THE STATE AND THE PARTY



EDITORIAL COMMENT:



Mafken FM Radio and Television

Date:08-11-2025



The unsettling images from Chingola, where a public rally of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema was violently disrupted by a group of unruly youths, demand more than just condemnation. They demand deep introspection from the very institutions tasked with ensuring stability and political order.

While political opposition is a cornerstone of our democracy, violence and chaos are its antithesis. This incident, however, reveals a series of alarming failures that originate not from the political fringes, but from within the state and the ruling party itself.





Firstly, the intelligence lapse is profound and unacceptable. The primary function of any national intelligence apparatus is to foresee and forestall threats to public order and the safety of key figures. The fact that this disruption was not identified and neutralized before it unfolded in front of the President points to a critical failure. It begs the question: where were our intelligence services?

The natality of their performance in Chingola suggests either a dangerous disconnect from the grassroots realities or a complacency that has set in, believing the political environment to be universally friendly. A nation’s security is only as strong as its intelligence, and today, that foundation appears to have been worryingly porous.





Secondly, the UPND structures on the Copperbelt led by Mr Matambo must do serious soul searching. A successful political machine is built not just on rallies, but on its ability to read the political temperature on the ground. The failure of the local party machinery to sense the brewing discontent, or the presence of organized elements intent on causing mayhem, is a significant political miscalculation.

The party must ask itself tough questions about its engagement at the grassroots level. Has it become deaf to the murmurs of dissent within its own stronghold? Effective politics requires listening as much as it requires speaking; the Copperbelt structures appear to have failed in this basic tenet, leaving their own President exposed to a volatile situation they should have anticipated.





Finally, the poor performance and lack of preparedness of the presidential security detail were startling to witness. The sight of a security officer resorting to using a chair as a shield against a hail of stones is an indelible image of a unit caught completely off-guard. This was not a highly sophisticated attack; it was a basic breach of public order.

The security detail’s response appeared reactive, disorganized, and tragically ill-equipped for a scenario that should be at the core of their training. The President’s safety is non-negotiable, and the evident lack of contingency plans and appropriate crowd control measures represents a dereliction of duty that must be addressed with immediate and decisive action.





In conclusion, the Chingola incident is a stark wake up call. It is a tripartite failure: of state intelligence to foresee, of party structures to sense, and of personal security to protect.

For the sake of our nation’s stability and the safety of its leaders, especially a beloved president like Hakainde Hichilema a comprehensive investigation must be launched. Heads must roll, strategies must be overhauled, and a new standard of vigilance and preparedness must be established. The people of Zambia deserve better and so does the Office of the President.



