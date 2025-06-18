A church service at the airport, a military tradition, could delay repatriation of the remains of our president?- Dora Siliya

By Dora Siliya

@Nation in Mourning

THE PEOPLE NEED TO MOVE ON

‘The government of the people, for the people, and by the people’. That is democracy.

The people’s power is expended through an elected executive (president and ministers), legislature (MPs) and the Judiciary, which even though unelected in Zambia, in some jurisdictions, lower court judges are elected to ensure the people’s will.

The government is the people’s will.

It is presided over by a president and managed by the civil service. We don’t have to like them, but this is the system we have agreed upon as a people with it’s unique, and very specific traditions to Zambia.

This is why the ECL funeral shenanigans are about the people versus the family – not HH.

Unfortunately, the debate has been reduced to two men, who are both privileged to have been bestowed by the people of Zambia, the honour to head the people’s affairs through their government. But not even death, as is usually the custom, has resolved their differences.

Instead, we have seen an elevated sense of superstition and mistrust.

HH and ECL’s personal differences appear now to be inheritated by many- and getting in the way of observing traditions, the same traditions the people of Zambia have bestowed upon themselves, and upon those, they give the honour to run their affairs. This honour extends to their families as well.

The cornerstone of this privilege to serve the people is to respect institutions and their traditions because they represent the people’s will. And they say the people’s voice is God’s voice.

But as I mentioned yesterday, positions are so entrenched even now that it is difficult to appreciate the impasse as being about the people of Zambia.

How can such divisions represent the wishes of a man portrayed as kind and who loved all Zambians? That a church service at the airport, a military tradition, could delay repatriation of the remains of our president? Besides, ECL attended so many churches.

Even if it was not agreed upon, could discussions not continue here? Are we not putting South Africa, a country with diplomatic relations with the people of Zambia, in an embarrassing position? I dont know the answer to all this.

What is clear is that political egos have taken over this funeral and have reduced a whole nation to drama with everyone glued to see what next. There is too much hope on what could happen at next year’s election and not what the people need now.

The nation needs to move on.

There are no winners here. And for the family, theirs is the greatest loss, now and forever.

Many young people have lost a lot of income due to a ban on entertainment activities during this national mourning. This also extends to many organisations whose businesses require constant entertainment activities for marketing purposes. Considering the liquidity situation, it is in the interest of the people for the nation to get back to normal.

We are not an island. It is also important that in the eyes of our neighbours, we are not seen as taking courtesies extended to ECL’s family for granted. They are based on the people of Zambia’s will.

If the family does not wish the state, as presented by the people’s government, to participate in honouring a man upon whom they bestowed the honour to manage their affairs, it may be time to move on.

Zambians will remember who stood with them in this very difficult time. Let them be the judges.

I urge the people of Zambia through their government to let the family take over the funeral arrangements.

Remember to be kind always and remain blessed.