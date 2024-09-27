A CLOSER LOOK AT RESOLVED PROBLEMS LEFT BY ECL ; AND THESE PF 10 YEAR PROBLEMS HAVE BEEN RESOLVED IN 3 YEARS OF UPND LEADERSHIP

By Mark Simuuwe

1. Mining has been revamped with Mopani , KCM , Shaft 28 with $500million boost from NFC , Mimbula mine kicking off , Lumwana pumping in $2 billion , Kaumbila pumping in over $1.3billion , and many other mines .

2. Debt restructuring successful even when ECL said it was impossible , after ECL government defaulted in 2020 .

3. Funded but Invisible FTJ University in Luapula to be taking shape soon .

4. After employment freeze under the previous administration , Over 42,000 teachers recruitment , over 14,000 health workers , and about 3500 health workers to be recruited again this year , over 3000 local government workers recruited so far

5. From Solar milling plants which are a white elephant across the country, we have now commenced meaningful construction of solar plants in collaboration with China utility company .

6. We have successfully brought an end to carderism

7. As promised in the campaigns , there is no more bloodshed arising from irresponsible leadership as it were .

8. No more alleged state sponsored terrorism of gassing citizens.

9. The EU has resumed financing Zambia’s budget after they stopped due to PF corrupt government.

10. The UK has resumed financing Social Cash transfer after demanding for a refund from the PF government due to rampant corruption.

11. As promised in the campaigns when President HH said each constituency shall be receiving $1million per year , and PF said he was lying , CDF is now more than $1milion per constituency and is K30.6 million .

As a result of CDF increase projects of over 1000 classroom blocks across the country have been done so far and 2800 cooperatives funded .

12. 75,000 marketeers have been given market booster loans .

13.As promised and as a response to the drought situation, Government has commenced Irrigation farming to address drought and has earmarked 17,000 farmers who are now receiving irrigation equipments .

14. Media freedom is being enjoyed as promised .

15. We now have a balanced cabinet different from

the regional cabinet under the previous government.

16 After employment freeze , there is recruitment of over 45000 youths in the defence force .

17. We have so far recruited over 1500 personnel under Immigration.

18. There is a sign of the growing manufacturing sector with the recruitment of over 13,262 workers in the private sector .

19. Reopening of Mulungushi textiles from the political lip-service commissioning under the previous government.

20. Chingola – Chilibombwe – Kasumbalesa road done and commissioned .

21. Lusaka-Ndola road which failed under under the previous government has taken off at supersonic speed and is at half the price .

22. Sakanya boarder post road works taking shape .

23. Luanshya -masangano -fisenge road has commenced as promised .

24. TBZ – Mongu Road has commenced .

25. Mongu Airport to be commissioned .

26. Chipata airport works taking shape to start off soon .

27. Muchinga airport feasibility study being approved for commencement of works.

28. Mansa airport works construction to commence soon.

29. Second runway at KKIA construction has commenced . construction

Etc

Remaining on the campaign menu :

1. Resolving loadshedding – plan in place and works under .

– 300 megawatts at Mamba corriers commences construction

– 100 megawatts solar array Kariba commences

– 100 megawatts at Kafue commences

– 60 megawatts at Cec commissioned

– solar plant in Itezhi Tezhi under way

– solar plant in Chibombo under way

– connecting Luapula River to Kafue River

Ends //

WAGON MEDIA