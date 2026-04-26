Zandile Dabula Resigns From Operation Dudula

Operation Dudula says Zandile Dabula has moved to resign from her leadership position, citing internal divisions and other organisational challenges.





According to the movement, Dabula communicated her intention to step down in a letter addressed to members, raising fresh uncertainty over the future direction of the group.





Operation Dudula, which has drawn national attention for its hardline stance on illegal immigration, now faces a possible leadership transition at a critical time.





The organisation has not yet announced who could succeed Dabula or when a final decision on her resignation will be made.