UPND Adopts Sunday Chanda To Contest As Member Of Parliament For Kanchibiya Constituency.

Sunday Chanda adopted on UPND ticket ahead of elections.



FORMER Patriotic Front (PF) Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has been adopted to stand on the UPND ticket to contest the seat he held while in opposition.





Mr Chanda has since thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and the party’s National Management Committee for the confidence reposed in him through the adoption.





“I wish to sincerely thank His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and the National Management Committee for the confidence reposed in me through my adoption as the UPND Parliamentary Candidate for Kanchibiya Constituency.





“I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to the UPND party structures in Kanchibiya and beyond, as well as to the many citizens whose encouragement, support and belief have continued to inspire this journey,” Mr Chanda said on his Facebook page.





He is already geared up for the campaigns which will start this Saturday ahead of the August 13, general elections.



“In the coming weeks and months, we will continue engaging our communities and sharing this agenda in greater detail, sector by sector and ward by ward, as together we shape the future of our constituency,” Mr Chanda said





Meanhwile, the UPND last evening announced names of several politicians adopted to stand on the governing party’s ticket for the parliamentary elections.





Among the notable names posted on the UPND Facebook page include Buumba Malambo to contest the Kaufe East seat; journalist and lawyer Cleopatra Hamaambo has been adopted candidate for Kanyama Constituency.





Others include Twaambo Mutinta to go for Itezhi Tezhi West while Alexander Mumba Sakala has been adopted for Matero constituency.

He Writes:

SPECIAL MESSAGE OF THANKS



I wish to sincerely thank His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and the National Management Committee for the confidence reposed in me through my adoption as the UPND Parliamentary Candidate for Kanchibiya Constituency.





I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to the UPND party structures in Kanchibiya and beyond, as well as to the many citizens whose encouragement, support and belief have continued to inspire this journey.





Our development message in this campaign is around inclusive development anchored on:



1. Infrastructure and Connectivity

2. Agricultural Transformation

3. Education and Skills Development

4. Healthcare Access

5. Youth and Women Empowerment

6. Transparent Leadership

7. ICT





The continued development of Kanchibiya Constituency presents an important opportunity to deepen representation, accelerate development and expand economic opportunity for our people.





For many years, rural communities across our constituency have continued to face significant challenges, including:



1. Poor road infrastructure

2. Limited access to healthcare services

3. Low agricultural productivity

4. Youth unemployment





The UPND Party’s transformational vision for rural Zambia provides a clear and practical roadmap for unlocking Kanchibiya’s enormous potential.





Our goal over the next 5 years is simple but ambitious:



“A Stronger Kanchibiya. A Shared Future:



To transform Kanchibiya into a productive, connected and prosperous rural economy where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed with dignity.”





This goal reflects our shared aspirations as a people and will guide development priorities over the next five years through strategic investment, inclusive participation and accountable leadership.





In the coming weeks and months, we will continue engaging our communities and sharing this agenda in greater detail, sector by sector and ward by ward, as together we shape the future of our constituency.





Twime Tukuule Kanchibiya,



Hon. Sunday Chanda,

Parliamentary Candidate for Kanchibiya Constituency,

United Party for National Development