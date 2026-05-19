UPND has officially adopted former Chipata  City Mayor George Mwanza for Chipata Central Constituency seat

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has so far officially announced six parliamentary candidates in Eastern Province ahead of the August 13 General Election.





‎This is according to information monitored by Breeze FM News on the UPND official Facebook page and from individual aspiring candidates’ Facebook platforms as of 05:00 hours today.



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‎The announced candidates are Menyani Zulu for Nyimba North Constituency and Misheck Nyambose for Chasefu South Constituency.



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‎In Kasenengwa Constituency, the ruling party has left out civil servant-turned-active politician Beauty Undi Phiri in favour of Levison Ziwa.



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‎Others are Majory Banda for Lundazi Constituency, former National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) Executive President Victor Muyumba for Chasefu North Constituency, and Anderson Banda for Lumezi North Constituency.





‎For Chipata Central, the party has adopted former Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza, who has also announced the development through his Facebook page.



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‎Mr. Mwanza is quoted as saying: “LEADERSHIP: of the Now and the Future – George Mwanza and Hakainde Hichilema. We shall work to achieve a truly empowered, developed and transformed Chipata Central-Zambia. Our bosses, the voters (citizens), will be at the centre of this.”

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‎Nominations for parliamentary and civic positions are expected to run between Wednesday and Friday this week.

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MORE UPDATES COMING SOON!!!!

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