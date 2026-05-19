CHARLES CHANDA APOLOGISES TO ECZ OVER DISQUALIFICATION OUTBURST



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



UPPZ President Charles Chanda has apologized to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for his reaction after being disqualified from contesting in the August 13 General Elections presidential race.





Mr. Chanda said he was emotionally hurt after the commission declared him bankrupt despite paying the K100,000 nomination fee to participate in the presidential election process.





He also questioned why he was allegedly kept waiting from 09:00 hours to 16:00 hours when the outcome of his disqualification had already been determined.





He further explained that his nomination papers were also affected by an omission on the adoption certificate, where his Secretary General allegedly failed to include his full name, leading to a second ground upon which his nomination was declared invalid.





Mr. Chanda has since accepted the ECZ decision and announced that he will temporarily step away from active politics, stating that politics is not his source of livelihood.



Kalemba

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