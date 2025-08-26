A Closer Look at Zambia’s Economy: Separating Pledges from Progress

While State House highlights a narrative of strong economic growth and unprecedented success under the UPND leadership, a deeper analysis of the available economic data and on-the-ground realities reveals a more nuanced and challenging picture. The government’s achievements, though notable in some areas, have yet to translate into tangible relief for many Zambians facing a persistent cost of living crisis and other economic pressures. The celebratory tone of the official statement often overlooks significant hurdles that remain.

Debt Restructuring: The Start, Not the Finish Line.

The landmark debt restructuring agreement is a crucial first step in restoring Zambia’s economic credibility. It provides much-needed fiscal space by lowering the immediate debt burden, which is a significant achievement. This space is essential for the government to redirect funds toward critical sectors. However, it is a fallacy to present this agreement as an automatic catalyst for widespread prosperity. The deal itself does not create jobs or reduce the price of food; it simply gives the government the tools to do so. The true test lies in the effective and transparent use of these resources.

Lingering Debt Challenges: Despite the progress with official creditors and Eurobond holders, Zambia’s debt situation is far from resolved. The country still faces the task of finalizing agreements with all its commercial creditors. Furthermore, the overall debt stock remains substantial, and a low credit rating continues to signal a high-risk environment for potential investors. The restructuring process, while successful so far, has been prolonged and complex, highlighting the fragility of the economic recovery.

The Squeeze of High Inflation: The positive narrative around economic growth stands in stark contrast to the daily struggles of ordinary citizens. The Kwacha has experienced a significant depreciation against major currencies, contributing to an unrelenting rise in the cost of living. High inflation has eroded the purchasing power of households, making it increasingly difficult for families to afford essential goods like food, fuel, and electricity. Economic growth figures, while important, are abstract to a family that cannot afford the basic necessities.

Investment Pledges: A Tale of Two Numbers

The announcement of a staggering $86 billion in investment pledges is undoubtedly a bold statement of confidence in Zambia. However, it is critical to differentiate between a promise and its fulfillment. The government’s own figures reveal that only about $12 billion of these pledges have been realized. This significant gap is a critical indicator that pledges do not necessarily equate to actual, on-the-ground investment.

Translating Promises into Action: The disparity between pledged and realized investment raises questions about the government’s ability to create a business environment that encourages investors to follow through. While the debt restructuring deal has improved investor sentiment, other factors, such as a volatile currency, high operational costs, and bureaucratic red tape, may still be deterring capital from flowing into the country. Genuine, sustainable economic growth is driven by realized investment that creates jobs, not by impressive but unfulfilled promises.

Challenging the “Historic Maize Harvest” Claim.

The claim that Zambia has achieved its “largest maize harvest in history” is a strong assertion that is not supported by recent agricultural data. The 2023/2024 agricultural season was ravaged by a historic and devastating drought linked to the El Niño weather pattern. The drought was so severe that the government declared it a national disaster, a move that directly contradicts any claim of a record harvest.

The Reality of the Harvest: Official data from organizations like the Zambia Statistics Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture show a dramatic decrease in maize production for the 2023/2024 season. The poor harvest has created serious concerns about national food security, leading to the need for large-scale importation and humanitarian aid. The claim of a historic harvest not only misrepresents the facts but also downplays the severe challenges facing millions of farmers and citizens struggling with food shortages.

While the UPND government has made commendable progress in areas like debt management and has worked to restore international confidence, its public pronouncements on economic growth and agricultural output must be viewed with a critical eye. The true measure of success is not in the size of investment pledges or optimistic projections, but in the tangible improvements to the lives of Zambians. The persistent high cost of living, the gap between pledged and realized investment, and the undeniable impact of a severe drought on food security paint a picture that is far more complex and challenging than the one presented by State House. Acknowledging these realities is crucial for effective policymaking and for building a resilient economy that benefits all citizens, not just a select few.

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency