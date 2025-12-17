A court has ruled that Regina Daniels must undergo drug rehabilitation before access to the children- Senator Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko has responded to claims made by his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, that he has stopped her from seeing their children, Munir and Khalifa.

Earlier today, Regina released a statement on social media accusing Ned of preventing her from seeing their children. She also accused him of posting their photos and videos online just to spite her as their marital crisis lingers. She stated that she has not been able to talk to her kids since mid November, after she left her marriage and accused husband Ned Nwoko of domestic violence. She accused Ned of devising different tactics to keep the kids away from her. Read here.

In a statement released from his media aide this afternoon and posted on his social media, Nwoko denied claims he has prevented Regina from seeing their kids. He pointed out that a court has ruled that she must undergo drug rehabilitation and be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before access can be restored to Munir (5) and Khalifa. He also reacted to Regina frowning at him for posting photos of their kids on social media. He argued that Regina has in the past also posted videos and photos of their kids on social media and wonders why she is against it now.