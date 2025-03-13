EDITOR’S CHOICE – “A Dangerous Path: Why the President Must Abandon Constitutional Amendments and Focus on Economic Recovery”



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri



13th March, 2025



In a nation where the economic plight of the people has reached alarming levels, it is critical for the government to shift its priorities. Recent discussions surrounding constitutional amendments, particularly the proposal to change the electoral system from majority rule to First-Past-The-Post (FPTP), are dangerously misguided.





While those in the president’s inner circle may argue that such a move will solidify his political position, it is important to recognize the deeper implications of this shift—and the potential cost it could inflict on the people of this nation.



The proposal for constitutional amendments is being sold under the guise of ensuring political stability for a ruling party struggling to maintain its grip on power.





However, the idea that this electoral change would guarantee victory for the incumbent party is rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of the current political landscape.



More importantly, it disregards the will of the people, who have already expressed their dissatisfaction with the current leadership. Citizens have made it clear that they are fed up with poor economic policies that have only exacerbated their suffering.





Under the present government’s leadership, the nation has seen its economy falter, with the poorest citizens bearing the brunt of these failures.



The rankings speak volumes: the country is now the sixth-poorest nation globally, a shameful record that falls squarely under the current administration’s watch. The promise of a “better life” has proven hollow, and citizens are looking to return to the policies of the previous government—policies that were more supportive of the poor and marginalized.





The ruling party may believe that manipulating the electoral system will create a path to victory, but this will only exacerbate public anger and further alienate voters.



Rather than attempting to hold power through legal maneuvering, the president would be better served by addressing the core issue: the economic crisis. A shift to First-Past-The-Post will not fix the country’s problems, but a focus on economic recovery—particularly policies that help the poor—just might.





The public is not blind to the damage caused by failed policies. Citizens understand that the country’s economic woes are not a result of an unavoidable global downturn but of poor governance and decision-making. Amending the constitution for political expediency will not change the fact that the economic policies implemented under the current administration have only deepened poverty and inequality.



What the president and his allies fail to realize is that an alliance based on the people’s will, united by the desire to address these issues, will emerge stronger in the next elections—no matter how the electoral system is altered.



Rather than focusing on political gamesmanship, the president must look inward and recognize the dire need for genuine economic reform. The people of this nation are ready for change—not through constitutional amendments or electoral manipulation, but through policies that provide tangible support to the poor and restore hope to a country in economic distress.





It is time for the president to choose a path of responsibility and leadership. Reject the proposed constitutional amendments and focus on what truly matters—economic recovery that benefits all citizens, especially the poor who have suffered the most. Only through such efforts will the government begin to rebuild trust and reclaim its legitimacy in the eyes of the people.





The road to political stability lies not in playing with electoral systems, but in addressing the real and pressing issues of economic recovery. This is the president’s opportunity to show true leadership and turn the country around before it is too late.