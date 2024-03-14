A decade at the bar: Dickson Jere reflects

Jere, who was the special assistant for press and public relations at State House to Zambia’s fourth president Rupiah Banda, would later study law at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

As per the procedure of getting to practice law in Zambia, Jere had to pass through the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE). He passed the dreaded exams.

On March 14, 2014, Jere, a journalist who was trained at Evelyn Hone College, was among 63 lawyers who were admitted to the legal bar.

In his own words, he reflects on a few moments concerning his becoming an advocate of the High Court for Zambia.

Jere writes:

These Four Names:

Prof Mphanza Patrick Mvunga, SC Sakwiba Sikota, SC Muna Sikaulu Bradford Machila.

They are all deeply connected to me on a personal level. However, they also played a role in my journey of becoming a lawyer.

Prof Mvunga, SC was my principal during my pupillage and became my boss when I joined Mvunga Associates where I worked before I setup my own firm – Dickson Jere & Associates – five years later. He wrote my first recommendation letter to support my petition to be called to the Bar.

Sakwiba Sikota was and still is, the bouncing board of ideas and consultation on my legal journey. He is the one who wrote a recommendation letter to LAZ to support my application to setup my law firm. He believed in me!

Muna Sikaulu penned the second recommendation letter for me to be called to the Bar. He vouched for my character and that I was fit to join the noble profession. In other ways, he was character witness.

Bradford Machila did the last part of the process. He was the one who appeared before the Chief Justice at my Call Day and presented me as candidate who was ready to join the noble profession. He equally vouched for my credentials and good behaviour…

On this day, when I look back, I thank the four for their roles played in my legal journey. I hope I have lived up to their expectations and never disappointed them.

I also thank God for this journey of exemplary practice with good standing. I have never appeared before the Legal Practitioners Committee (LPC) for professional misconduct or chewing client’s money thus far!

It’s happy bar anniversary!

In the picture below, Jere (right) on his call day with lawyer Bradford Machila (principal private secretary to President Hakainde Hichilema).

March 14, 2024