A dive into the Commission of Inquiry on Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence

FACT:

1. Contrary Statements were made by UPND officials.

2. The said Footage by Hon. Mucheleka did not Show Hon. Kampyongo at the Scene.

_Below is part of the report on Violence_

In Lusaka district, Hon. Patrick Mucheleka, UPND Deputy General Secretary, submitted that on the 1 January, 2015 the UPND campaign team flew to Shiwang‘andu district in a helicopter with the intention of holding a political rally at Kalalantekwe Primary School grounds. This was during the election campaigns preceding the 2015 Presidential by- election. The UPND campaign team comprised Hon. Mutale Nalumango, Mrs. Maureen Mwanawasa (former first lady), Hon. Felix Mutati and Hon. Mucheleka. He also submitted that the UPND had secured a police permit to hold the intended rally and that its supporters were gathered at Kalalantekwe Primary School grounds.

Hon. Mucheleka further submitted that upon arrival at the venue of the rally, the helicopter was attacked and almost brought down by PF cadres.

He submitted that this happened in the presence of police officers who were assigned to police the rally. Hon. Mucheleka submitted that the said police officers did not act to restrain the PF cadres.

In addition, Hon. Mucheleka submitted that:

“I was personally able to see Hon. Kampyongo in a GRZ Pajero from a distance watching and giving instructions. I saw him with my two eyes that was in 2015 January. The matter was reported at Shiwang‟andu district Police Station and no single culprit was arrested, the local people gave names of those who were responsible.”

Hon. Mucheleka further submitted that he had a video footage of the whole incident in his possession and would avail the same to the Commission.

Observations

The Commission viewed the video footage relating to the 2015 helicopter incident and observed that there were a lot of people dressed in the PF and the UPND party regalia within the vicinity of Kalalantekwe Primary School. Hon. Mutale Nalumango, former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa and Hon. Felix Mutati were also seen and heard lamenting over the violent conduct of PF cadres. However, Hon. Kampyongo was not seen in that footage, contrary to Hon. Mucheleka‘s submission.

The Commission further observed that in the 2015 helicopter incident it was difficult to conclude that Hon. Kampyongo was the instigator of the violence.