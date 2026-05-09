U.S. intelligence reportedly says Mojtaba Khamenei remains deeply involved in Iran war strategy





U.S. intelligence assessments reportedly indicate that Mojtaba Khamenei continues to play a major role in shaping Iran’s wartime strategy alongside senior Iranian officials despite remaining absent from public view.





The reports suggest that internal power dynamics within Iran’s leadership remain unclear, with multiple factions believed to be competing for influence behind the scenes.





According to the assessment, Mojtaba is viewed as one of the key figures helping determine how Iran approaches possible negotiations with the United States amid ongoing regional tensions.





Iranian sources have meanwhile claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei has recovered from previous injuries and has returned to stable health conditions.





The reports also emerged shortly after Iran’s president was reportedly seen meeting Mojtaba face-to-face, fueling further speculation over his growing political and strategic influence inside the Islamic Republic.