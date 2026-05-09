Xavier Chungu Unveils Bold Vision for a Self-Reliant Zambia Ahead of 2026 Polls

Chungu Unveils Bold Vision for a Self-Reliant Zambia Ahead of 2026 Polls



As Zambia heads towards the August 2026 General Elections, Liberal Democrats Party Presidential Candidate Mr. Xavier Chungu has outlined a vision centred on self-reliance, economic resetting and institutional reform.





Mr. Chungu, Zambia’s former intelligence chief, was acquitted in a case involving alleged theft of government vehicles and boats during the Frederick Chiluba administration after Magistrate Peter Chanda ruled that the state failed to prove dishonest conduct.





Under the theme “Secure the People, Secure the Wealth and Secure the Country,” his agenda prioritises stronger land and mineral rights for the Zambians while recognising traditional leaders as the principle custodians of land and natural resources.





The proposed reforms include upholding the separation of powers in institutions of governance by appointing ministers from outside Parliament on merit, respecting the absolute independence of the judiciary and introducing a rotational Prime Minister role, to enhance inclusivity and national balance of power.





Economically, the vision seeks to leverage Zambia’s mineral wealth to fund countrywide railway development, airports expansion and modernisation, alternative energy projects that will include coal powered energy projects, reduced fuel prices, reduced fertilizer prices and debt elimination. It also supports leadership succession planning, depoliticisation of the public service, defense and security institutions, amongst many sustainable initiatives to liberate and empower the Zambian people.





Mr. Chungu, 73, born and bred Catholic was born in Mansa District, Luapula Province. He is one of the founding members of the alumnus of St. Clements Secondary School (SCOBA). He was identified and drafted in the intelligence service immediately after secondary school in 1973 and ended up as the Director General of the Zambia Security Intelligence Services from 1991 to 2002.





In 2016, the Director of Public Prosecutions cleared him of allegations linked to the ZAMTROP intelligence account after years of investigations and court proceedings.





He is credited with contributing to Zambia’s democratic transition, strengthening public trust in state institutions, and supporting policies that promoted citizen empowerment through property ownership and national development initiatives.





Mr. Chungu has also been critical in the resolve of peace in the Great Lakes Region and the SADC Region where his participation is particularly well recognised.