Slay queens shouldn’t be running council,Simon Mwewa takes on Lusaka mayor Chilando Chitangala

Slay queens shouldn’t be running council, Chitambala takes on Chitangala



LUSAKA mayoral aspirant Chitambala Mwewa has fired shots at Lusaka mayor Chilando Chitangala and her deputy Ketty Nanyangwe, describing them as “slay queens” who should not be running the council.





The vlogger accused the two council leaders of orchestrating the removal of Dr Simon Mwewa’s name from Simon Mwewa Lane Market in what he describes as a politically charged decision.





Chitambala, who is also eyeing the Lusaka mayoral seat, claims the decision was not just administrative but had hidden political agenda to frustrate him.



Yesterday Lusaka City Council, resolved during a full council meeting to rename the popular Simon Mwewa Lane Market, which is named after Chitambala’s father, to “HH Lumumba Market” with immediate effect.





However, Chitambala alleged that councillors were made to sing from the same hymn sheet during the vote, which led to a unanimous decision to strip the late Dr Simon Mwewa’s name from the market.





“The current mayor of Lusaka Chilando Chitangala and her deputy mayor Ketty Nanyangwe should be ashamed of themselves. They induced all the councillors to vote unanimously to remove Dr. Simon Mwewa’s name from the market because they view me as a political opponent,” Chitambala charged.





The outspoken aspirant, clearly aggrieved, said the move has not only angered him but also disrespected the memory of his late father, whose name the market carries.





Meanwhile, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development permanent secretary Nicholas Phiri announced that Local Government minister Gift Sialubalo had immediately revoked the council resolution using powers granted in the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019.





“I wish to inform the Nation that the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Honourable Gift Sialubalo, MP, in exercise of the Powers vested in him under Section 77(i)(b) of the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019, has with immediate effect revoked the resolution of the Lusaka City Council’s Full Council Meeting convened today, 8th May, 2026, to rename the Simon Mwewa Lane Market,” Phiri stated.





The ministry further advised local authorities across the country to embrace consultation and consensus when handling matters of historical and public significance.





However, Lusaka mayor Chilando Chitangala did not appear impressed by the minister’s intervention and quickly fired back





“A council resolution is backed by law. You just don’t revoke anyhow. We shall follow the law! Council is an autonomous body” Chitangala wrote on her verified Facebook page.



According to government, the name Simon Mwewa Lane Market, remains.



By George Musonda



Kalemba May 8, 2026