UPND frustrating my presidential bid because they fear me – Mundubile



Opposition presidential aspirant, Brian Mundubile has thrown jabs at the ruling party claiming the UPND is frustrating his bid for the top job because it is afraid him as an opponent in the forthcoming elections.





However, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, who is also the country’s head of Information and Media has told Citizens to disregard the statement because Mundubile comes from a disorganised entity.





According to Mundubile, who features on Phoenix FM’s Let the People Talk this morning, the ruling party has no chance of winning the August 13 general election.



Mundubile doesn’t believe the UPND is a threat in the election and accused the party of not genuinely winning the previously by elections held across the country where they scooped seats.





The Mporokoso law maker alleged that the party in power won the by-elections through imingalato that is why they are scared of him and other opposition political party leaders from participating in the August elections.





He said the UPND knows it can not win when he also appears on the ballot, because the people of Zambia have already chosen him to be the next president.



“The UPND is operating under fear, they are so scared of me that is why they are trying so hard to discourage me from contesting.





“If at all the by-elections they won were real, why are they shaking when they hear of me being on the ballot? The Zambian people have already chosen me and no imingalato will help then come August 13,” he said.





Mundubile wondered why the ruling party can be afraid of the opposition they said did not exist, if they truly know that they have delivered and fulfilled all their campaign promises.





Mundubile’s remarks comes as Forum for Democracy and Development National Youth Secretary Vincent Mwakawele sued the party’s secretary general, demanding nullification of the convention that led to lawmaker’s endorsement as party presidential candidate.





Reacting to Mundubile’s remarks, Mweetwa advised citizens to trash everything the Mporokoso law maker said because he comes from a disorganised entity.



“First of all, Mundubile cannot say anything good about anyone because he comes from a disorganized arrangement that does not know how peace feels like.





” This is the reason he has even abandoned parliament for nothing when he should be on the floor of the house to debate the bills being passed,” he said.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba May 9, 2026