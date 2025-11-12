A FACE NOT YET KNOWN, A FUTURE NOT YET WRITTEN—WHY WILLAH JOSEPH MUDOLO IS THE HOPE ZAMBIA NEEDS





By David T. Zyambo



Recently, there’s been a subtle but growing conversation in political circles. With no formidable opposition emerging to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema in next year’s general elections, one name has started to gain traction—Willah Joseph Mudolo.

For many, the name doesn’t yet carry the weight of a seasoned political veteran, and that, in a country tired of the same old faces, is precisely the point. This buzz about Mudolo piqued my curiosity and led me to take a deeper look into the man who is positioning himself as a new hope for a weary nation. What I found was a background that is not only compelling but uniquely suited to the challenges Zambia faces today.





Some within the political establishment are already sharpening their knives. Just yesterday, I stumbled upon an article by a loyalist in the Patriotic Front (PF) who was quick to dismiss him, writing, “He’s an outsider. Zambians don’t know him. How can they vote for someone they don’t know?” This line of reasoning, while superficially logical, reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of the current mood in Zambia.

The truth is, Zambians are exhausted by the very people they do know. They are tired of the same career politicians who promise a vision of heaven during campaigns, only to deliver a reality of hardship and broken promises. Zambians are weary of recycled leaders who, once in power, sustain only their own interests and engage in the very corruption they vowed to fight. The problem isn’t that Zambians don’t know Willah Mudolo—the problem is that they know the rest of the political class all too well, and their patience has run out.





Having spent the last two decades as a corporate executive, operating across both North America and Sub-Saharan Africa, my research into Willah Joseph Mudolo’s background reveals a man whose life has been defined by a different kind of work. His experience is not in parliamentary debates or political maneuvering, but in the gritty, real-world work of building. He is an accomplished entrepreneur with a track record of founding and growing companies across multiple sectors, including mining, real estate, energy, and finance. This is not a man who has made his living from government tenders or political appointments. He has built his success on the principles of innovation, project development, and financial acumen—qualities I know firsthand are essential for creating sustainable economic growth





This business background is not a side note to his candidacy; it is the central pillar of his appeal. A country in search of economic recovery, job creation, and a stable future needs a leader who understands how to generate wealth, not just manage it.

A typical politician’s CV is often filled with legislative victories and committee appointments. Mudolo’s is filled with tangible achievements: a co-founder and president of a global operations group, a start-up specialist in emerging markets, and a financial advisor who has consulted with governments and high-net-worth individuals. He is a problem-solver who has operated in an environment where results, not rhetoric, are the measure of success.





I was also struck by his philanthropic work through the W.J. Mudolo Foundation. This isn’t just a superficial attempt to score political points; it reflects a genuine, deep-seated commitment to public service. The foundation focuses on socio-economic reforms and community empowerment—tackling poverty and uplifting communities—issues that resonate deeply with the everyday struggles of Zambians. It’s clear that this work isn’t driven by a quest for political office, but by a genuine desire for transformative change. Mudolo is already doing the work of a leader, and his foundation’s initiatives serve as a clear blueprint for the national progress he aspires to achieve.





The pushback from the political establishment—the very people a majority of Zambians overwhelmingly rejected in 2021—is a testament to the threat Willah Joseph Mudolo poses to their old, unscrupulous way of doing business. They are clearly fearful of an outsider who is not beholden to their internal power structures and factional loyalties. By attempting to unite the opposition, Mudolo is demonstrating a political maturity that rises above the petty squabbles that have weakened the opposition since its electoral defeat and subsequent leadership vacuum. He seems to understand that a united front, focused on national progress, is the only way to genuinely challenge the current government and offer a viable alternative to the Zambian people.





Right now, Willah Joseph Mudolo isn’t a name on every Zambian’s lips, but that very lack of celebrity could be his greatest asset. He stands outside the merry-go-round of political promises and recycled leaders that so many Zambians are utterly tired of. He is a new face with a new story, offering a different set of skills to a nation crying out for change.





For a country that has seen its hopes dashed time and again by the same old familiar faces, a leap of faith on a leader who comes from a world of action—not just talk—might be the most rational choice of all. His background is one of building and creating. His proposed future is one of unification and economic revival. In an environment exhausted by career politicians, Willah Joseph Mudolo’s lack of traditional political experience isn’t a drawback; it is his greatest strength, the ruling party’s most significant threat, and a compelling reason for Zambians to give him a chance to lead.