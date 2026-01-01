A FIRM RESPONSE TO KELVIN BWALYA FUBE,



LAW, TRUTH, AND POLITICAL HONESTY IN A CHRISTIAN NATION



Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB



Political Commentator, UPND media team member and Concerned Citizen.





As Zambians, we must reject political narratives that deliberately blur the line between faith and the rule of law. Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), as President of Zambia Must Prosper, speaks eloquently about Christian values, but his recent commentary reflects a troubling pattern of political dishonesty, by presenting law enforcement and accountability as moral failure rather than constitutional duty.





The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016 is unambiguous. Article 1(1) establishes Zambia as a sovereign Republic governed by the Constitution which is the supreme Law of the Land, not by religious rhetoric or political opinion. One must understand that declaring Zambia a Christian Nation does not suspend the Constitution, nor does it weaken state institutions. Any suggestion otherwise is not only misleading but constitutionally reckless.





Further, you may wish to be reminded that Article 8 of the Constitution sets out national values and principles, including morality, ethics, democracy, constitutionalism, good governance, integrity, transparency, and accountability. These values bind government and opposition leaders alike. Mr. Fube cannot selectively invoke morality while undermining accountability in our great nation. That is not principled politics, it is opportunism.





Justice in Zambia is not administered by political parties or pressure groups. Article 118(2) demands justice without discrimination, while Article 119 vests judicial authority exclusively in the courts. When KBF frames lawful investigations or prosecutions as persecution, he is not defending justice, he is politicising institutions for sympathy and relevance.





The Penal Code (Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia) defines criminal conduct, and the Criminal Procedure Code (Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia) provides lawful processes for investigation, arrest, prosecution, and trial. These laws exist to protect citizens and preserve order. To imply that enforcing them is unchristian is intellectually dishonest and historically false ba KBF, even biblical leaders, kings, and prophets faced punishment for wrongdoing.





Mr. Fube enjoys freedom of expression under Article 20, but that freedom does not grant immunity from truth or responsibility. Article 20 does not license distortion of facts, nor does it permit the public to be misled into believing that accountability equals oppression. A leader who knows the law but chooses to misrepresent it is not being courageous but being politically deceptive.





Zambia deserves honest politics. A Christian Nation is not defined by speeches, declarations, or selective outrage, but by respect for the Constitution, institutions, and the rule of law. KBF must decide whether he wants to be a statesman or a populist. As citizens, we must reject pretence and demand truth. No one is above the law, not government, not opposition, not activists. That truth is constitutional, biblical, and non-negotiable.





Disclaimer; The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely my personal views as a political commentator and concerned citizen of Zambia. They do not represent the position of any organisation, political party, institution, or entity.