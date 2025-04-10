A GREAT LEADER CHOOSES A GREAT SUCCESSOR. WHO’S HH GROOMING?



History tells us the greatest leaders leave behind great successors—people ready to take the helm when the time comes. It’s a legacy. A continuity. It’s what makes a party strong, a nation resilient.





But we’ve seen this story before. In fact, we watched it unfold.



Remember PF? Oh, what a spectacle that was. The comedy of errors under Edgar Lungu. A strong party reduced to nothing more than a theatre production with a cast of clowns. The biggest joke of all? Miles Sampa, the self-proclaimed “big shot” who never missed a chance to crack a joke—whether the country was in crisis or not. From his grandiose speeches to his hilarious public appearances, Sampa became a figurehead of PF’s downfall, playing his role to perfection as the party laughed its way into oblivion.





It wasn’t just the absurdity of the leadership; it was the lack of vision to groom a successor. Miles Sampa? A comedian in a serious political scene. We can all laugh, but the truth is clear: PF failed because there was no real successor. No one capable of taking the reins and leading the party with purpose. Just a bunch of men and women too busy laughing at their own jokes to realize the disaster unfolding around them.





And here’s the punchline: When the curtains fell on PF, it wasn’t just Lungu who was left holding the bag—it was everyone. Sampa’s comedy routine couldn’t save the party. No leadership, no future.



Now, let’s shift the spotlight to UPND.





We’re all watching, and the question is still on the table: Who’s ready to take the crown when HH steps down? UPND is dancing on a tightrope, and unless the party figures out who’s stepping into the shoes of the leader, it might very well repeat the same blunders that crippled PF. Don’t be fooled by flashy statements or loyalty acts—what UPND needs now is a real successor, not just a ‘loyal servant’ bowing at the feet of the party president.





Enter Gary Nkombo, the tough-talking former Minister. He’s got the resume, the visibility—but does he have the courage? When rumors surfaced about Gary’s presidential ambitions, he could have stood tall. He could’ve challenged the status quo. Instead, he bowed to HH’s shadow and, with a straight face, declared his eternal loyalty:



“My loyalty to President Hakainde Hichilema and to the UPND remains solid as a rock, and I will walk with my party and my President until the end of time.”

Well, Gary, that’s nice. But we’re here for more than just loyalty. We need leaders who rise to the occasion, who prove that UPND isn’t another one-man band. We need someone who’s ready to challenge, to fight—not just stand by and play second fiddle.





The question is simple: Are you really ready to lead, or are you just another loyalist in the background?



Let’s be clear: UPND can’t afford to let history repeat itself. No more parties crashing because their leaders were too complacent to pass the baton. No more empty promises. The next leader must rise with strength—just as HH has done. The next leader must show the courage to challenge, not just wait around.





So, Gary, show us what you’ve got. The ball’s in your court. Step up, challenge the narrative, and prove that UPND can survive beyond HH. Or will you, like Miles Sampa and PF, just end up as another comedy act for the political history books?



The choice is yours. Time is ticking.



