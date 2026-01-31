A group purorting to be People’s Party oust Dr. Sebastian Kopulande, elect Mwape Mandona as its President





PEOPLE’S PARTY IN CRISIS, PURPORTED MEMBERS ELECT NEW PRESIDENT TO REPLACE DR. SEBASTIAN KOPULANDE





Purported members of the People’s Party have gathered at Melsim Lodge on Alick Nkhata Road to hold an Extraordinary Conference to oust its leader, Dr. Sebastian Kopulande.





This is a hashed process by former members, Carlson Chingwengwezi and Agness Kawandami who were recently expelled.





The Party learnt of the schemes and the National Executive Management Committee held a meeting and expelled the duo.





But the duo have gathered a motley crowd, accomodated them at Melsim Lodge, given them t-shirts to purport that they are members of the People’s Party and will hold an Extraordinary General Conference to expel Sebastian C. Kopulande.





The crowd has since elected a Mandona Mwape as the new flag bearer for the People’s Party.



The.Registrar of Societies recently changed office bearers from former Minister of Information, Mike Mulongoti, who was founder of the Party after a lengthy process that has taken over one year.





The schemes are being attributed to State House and its Special Assistant for Politics, Levy Ngoma.





Kopulande has been a recent vocal critic and has reported Speaker of the National Assembly to the SADC and Commonwealth Parliamentary Forums for misconduct and abrogating the Republican Constitution.





The action to oust Kopulande appears to stem from this report and other critical matters he has been raising.





In October 2023, Matero .ember of Parliament Miles Sampa held a purported Extraordinary Conference and took over the reigns of the Party.





In December 2023, a faction of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supported by Ministry of Home Affairs, Joseph Akafumba, held a general conference in Kabwe, which resulted in the purported removal of Saboi Imboela as party president.





Similarly Phumulo Situmbeko, founder and sponsor of the New Era Democratic Party was ousted by a group led by Exilda Mwenya who now purports to be President and the Registrar of Societies have changed Office Bearers to reflect her team as the owners of the Party.





The earliest of these schemes was Citizen First President, Harry Kalaba who in October 2021, Harry Kalaba was embroiled in a staged leadership dispute within the Democratic Party (DP) and his Vice President Judith Kabemba proceeded to remove him and expel him. The action was quickly supported the Party and Kalaba lost control.





UNIP Predident, Bishop Trevor Mwamba also suffered similar attacks when he was removed as UNIP President. It took the intervention of the Lusaka High Court to reaffirm that Bishop Mwamba eas the legitimate leader of UNIP.





The court ordered a rival faction led by Col. Henry Muyoba to cease interfering in party affairs and reinstated the Secretary-General appointed by Mwamba’s Central Committee.





Earlier in the day, Kopulande issued the statement below;



30 January 2026

PEOPLE’S PARTY ANNOUNCES EXPULSION OF MS. AGNESS

KAWANDAMI AND MR. CARLSON CHINGWENGWEZI FOR GROSS

MISCONDUCT



The People’s Party wishes to formally inform the Zambian public, its members, supporters, and all stakeholders that Ms. Agness Kawandami and Mr. Carlson Chingwengwezi have been expelled from the People’s Party with immediate effect, following findings of gross misconduct that are demonstrably prejudicial to the unity, discipline, constitutional order, and reputation of the Party.





The decision was taken on 29 January 2026 by members of the Party’s National Executive Committee led by the Party President, Dr. Sebastian C. Kopulande, acting in accordance with the authority vested in his office under Articles 14 and 25 of the People’s Party Constitution, after conclusive findings that

the two individuals jointly and individually engaged in serious violations of Party

rules and leadership authority.





GROUNDS FOR EXPULSION



The expulsions arise from established findings that Ms. Kawandami and Mr.

Chingwengwezi engaged in the following acts:

1. Organisation of an Unauthorised Assembly

The two were involved in planning and organising a gathering purporting to be an official People’s Party National Conference scheduled for 31 January 2026, without the knowledge, approval, or authority of the

Office of the Party President or the National Executive Committee.





2. Defiance of Party Leadership and Lack of Financial Accountability



When formally questioned regarding the sources of funding for their activities, they refused to provide the required information, displaying open insubordination. This raises very serious concerns about transparency,

accountability, and the existence of parallel or unauthorised funding sources within the Party whose purpose is to destabilize the Party and undermine its capacity to put up a strong showing in the forthcoming general elections.





3. Usurpation of Constitutional Authority

Without mandate, consultation, or approval from the Party’s lawful organs, they participated in drafting and proposing amendments to the Party Constitution, constituting a direct attempt to subvert established constitutional processes and undermine legitimate Party leadership.





4. Systematic Undermining of Party Unity and Structure



Their actions, taken collectively, amounted to a sustained pattern of conduct intended to foment factionalism, erode central authority, and destabilise the Party’s organisational structure, contrary to the letter and spirit of the Party Constitution





EFFECT OF THE DECISION

As a result of their expulsion:

• Ms. Agness Kawandami and Mr. Carlson Chingwengwezi cease to

be members of the People’s Party;

• They are stripped of all Party positions, titles, or committee memberships, if any;

• They are prohibited from representing themselves as members, officials, or agents of the People’s Party in any capacity whatsoever;

• They are barred from convening, attending, or participating in any Party meetings, functions, or activities, including any gathering purporting to be an official Party conference;

• Any breach of these directives will result in appropriate legal action, which may include civil or criminal proceedings.





PARTY POSITION



The People’s Party wishes to emphasise that this action is taken to protect the

Party’s unity. It reflects the Party’s unwavering commitment to:

• Constitutionalism and internal democracy;

• Organisational discipline and unity of purpose;

• Transparency, accountability, and respect for lawful authority;

• Protecting the integrity and credibility of the Party, especially at a critical

moment in Zambia’s democratic process.

The Party remains firmly focused on its national mission of restoring dignity,

unity, and economic empowerment for all Zambians, as articulated in its

Manifesto.



PUBLIC NOTICE



The general public and the Office of the Registrar of Societies are hereby formally notified that Ms. Agness Kawandami and Mr. Carlson Chingwengwezi do not represent the People’s Party in any capacity whatsoever, effective 29 January 2026.



Issued by:

People’s Party

Office of the President

Lusaka, Zambia



Signed

Dr. Sebastian C. Kopulande

President – People’s Party

30 January 202