A heartwarming note written by a husband to his wife after she left their home after a quarrel went viral

A note written by a husband to his wife after she left their home after a quarrel went viral.

The husband and wife had been disputing for a long time, disagreeing over everything until it ultimately became a passionate argument.

The wife had had enough of the fighting and stormed out, slamming the door shut behind her.

She didn’t return home the remainder of the night or the next day, and she didn’t answer to her husband’s texts or phone calls.

During this time, the husband understood just how reliant he was on his wife.

Their children would never be cared for without her, and he and his family would be hungry.

He decided to sit down and write her a letter, telling her how important she was to him.

“My darling,” the letter began, “Two nights ago, we had a huge argument. I was exhausted when I got home from work. It was 8:00pm and all I wanted to do was to lie down and watch the game. I said, ‘I work hard all day just so you could play in the doll’s house all day.’ The argument kept going like that. I said terrible things to you that I can never take back… You tearfully ran out of the house, leaving me to take care of the children on my own.”

He added: “I experienced the crying and the tantrums. I experienced having to run around so much all day that I didn’t even have a chance to shower. I experienced feeling so physically and emotionally drained that I just wanted to sleep for 20 hours straight. I get your exhaustion. I get that being a mother is all about sacrifice. I get how challenging it is, being locked up and being forced to watch children. I write you this letter not just to tell you that you are missed, but because I don’t want to go another day without telling you: ‘You are strong, doing an excellent job, and I admire you.’”

The letter quickly went viral, with many applauding the husband’s realization and his desire to recognize the work his wife does.