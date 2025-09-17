A HISTORIC MILESTONE: 156 AMBULANCES PROCURED FOR ZAMBIA’S CONSTITUENCIES





For the first time in Zambia’s history, every constituency will receive its own ambulance, marking a landmark achievement since independence. The Government of the Republic of Zambia, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s New Dawn administration, has procured 156 ambulances through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





In a speech delivered on his behalf by Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo has officially flagged off the distribution of 119 ambulances at the Lusaka Showgrounds, with the remainder set for delivery in due course.





The vehicles had earlier been moved from the ZAMMSA warehouse in readiness for this historic handover.





MORE THAN VEHICLES: A LIFELINE FOR COMMUNITIES



These ambulances are not just machines, they represent hope, health, and life. They are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to enable healthcare workers to administer emergency care and first aid while transporting patients. In remote and rural areas, where mothers often deliver at home due to lack of transport for emergencies, these ambulances will be a game-changer.





For Zambia’s healthcare system, the benefits are multi-layered:



• Lives saved: Timely first aid and emergency response will prevent avoidable deaths.

• Maternal health strengthened: Reduced delays in accessing skilled care will support the national agenda of cutting maternal mortality rates.

• Reduced transport costs: Families in rural areas will no longer face crippling expenses when emergencies arise.

• Job creation: Each of the 156 ambulances means at least one new job, totaling 156 direct jobs created across the country.





DECENTRALISATION IN ACTION



The procurement of ambulances is a direct result of the expanded Constituency Development Fund, a central feature of the 2023 National Decentralisation Policy. This initiative empowers local authorities with both responsibility and resources to deliver services closer to the people.





Minister Sialubalo emphasized that the Government is not merely devolving functions but ensuring that funds follow the responsibilities:





“As we increase the responsibilities of our local authorities, we will also ensure that they are provided with the necessary support to undertake their mandates. These ambulances are a lifeline for many, and they will serve as an enduring investment in the health of our people.”





DELIVERY, NOT PROMISES



This milestone is a vivid demonstration of the New Dawn Government’s philosophy: development is not a slogan, it is delivery.





President Hakainde Hichilema has consistently prioritized healthcare, and the flagging off of ambulances proves that the voices of Zambians are being heard. Ordinary citizens have long cried out for better access to health facilities, today, those cries are being answered with tangible action.





LOOKING AHEAD



The ambulances mark the beginning of a broader vision for Zambia’s health sector. With prudent leadership, investments in healthcare are no longer dreams but realities. The Government has committed to training personnel in basic life support and emergency response to maximize the impact of these vehicles.





Plans are also underway to explore water transport solutions for constituencies where terrain and rivers pose unique challenges.



As the Minister concluded in his address:

“Let us look to the future with optimism. A future where every citizen feels secure in the knowledge that help is always within reach. A future where our health systems are robust and ready to meet any challenge.”





A NEW DAWN FOR HEALTH IN ZAMBIA



For the citizens who placed their trust in the UPND, the ambulances stand as proof that their votes are bearing fruit. Every constituency will now be equipped with a reliable tool to safeguard lives in emergencies.





This is more than just an investment in ambulances, it is an investment in the future of Zambia.



© UPND Media Team