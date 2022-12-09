A HISTORY OF ZAMBIA’S NATIONAL ANTHEM

Upon independence in 1964, Zambia adopted the melody of “God Bless Africa” better known as Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, for the melody, yet different lyrics were written to specifically reflect Zambia. “God Bless Africa” is a popular song and anthem in southern Africa, the song was also formerly used by Zimbabwe and currently by Tanzania and as part of the South African anthem.

A national anthem is a patriotic song adopted by a country as an expression of national identity. It is usually in the form of a song or hymn of praise that evokes and acclaims the history, traditions or struggles of a nation or its people. Most countries in the world have a national anthem, as does Zambia, used during official state functions and to express solidarity and patriotism. Following the passing of the Zambia Independence Act 1964 in the Parliament of the United Kingdom enacting Zambia’s independence from the United Kingdom, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika was adopted as the national anthem of Zambia, replacing “God Save the Queen”, the anthem of Northern Rhodesia. In 1973, the National Assembly passed the National Anthem Act, which legally defined the English lyrics of “Stand and Sing of Zambia, Proud and Free” as the national anthem of Zambia. The Act also made it an offence to “insult or bring into contempt or ridicule” the anthem and granted the President of Zambia the rights to prescribe how the anthem is sung and to restrict its use.

The English version of Zambia’s national anthem begins “Stand and sing of Zambia, proud and free.” It has also been translated into various Zambian languages. The tune is taken from the hymn ‘Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika’ (God Bless Africa), composed by a South African, Enoch Sontonga, in 1897.

He composed the first verse and chorus of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika in 1897, using the tune ‘Aberystwyth’ originally composed by Joseph Parry in 1879. (‘Aberystwyth’ is probably better known as ‘Jesus, lover of my soul,’ a hymn written by Charles Wesley to Joseph Parry’s music

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika was first sung in public in 1899 at the ordination of a Methodist minister. Solomon Plaatje, a writer and founding member of the ANC, was the first to have the song recorded in London in 1923. Rev. John Dube’s Ohlange Zulu Choir popularised the hymn at concerts, and it became a popular church hymn. It started being used at political meetings and was adopted by the African National Congress as its official closing anthem in 1925, becoming a symbol of the anti-apartheid movement.

The hymn’s popularity spread to other countries and throughout southern Africa it became associated with nationalist movements, a pan-African liberation anthem which was later adopted as the national anthem of five countries – South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Namibia and Zimbabwe, after their independence from colonialism.

‘Ishe Komborera Africa’ is the Shona version of God Bless Africa and was Zimbabwe’s first national anthem, adopted after gaining independence in 1980. Zimbabwe and Namibia have since adopted new national anthems. The tune is still used for Tanzania’s national anthem, ‘Mungu ibariki Afrika.’

In 1997 South Africa adopted a joint national anthem combining parts of N’kosi Sikelel iAfrica and ‘Die Stem van Suid Afrika’ (The Call of South Africa), which were respectively the anthems of the non-white and white communities under apartheid. The official lyrics contain a mixture of Xhosa, Zulu, Sesotho, Afrikaans and English.

When Zambia decided to adopt the liberation song as its national anthem in 1964 there was a decision to have new, appropriate words put to the music. A competition was held to compose words for the new anthem. No one entry was considered acceptable in its entirety, but the sentiments and themes of several entries were used in the final composite version. The six authors whose entries were of particular value and who were awarded prizes were: Mr G Ellis of Lusaka, Mr E S Musonda of Kasama, Mr J M S Lichilana of Lusaka, Mrs I Lowe of Luanshya, Mr J Sajiwandani of Luanshya and Mrs R J Seal of Lusaka.

So the Zambian anthem has evolved from the work of several different musical and lyrics composers, but its message is clear – that we are proud of the country and we stand together in unity, strong and free.

Source: i-Ronny

Picture: Enoch Mankayi Sontonga, composer of the national anthem tune.