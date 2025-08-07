A Kenyan claims to be Elon Musk’s eldest son… and asks for a DNA test





A 40-year-old man born in Kenya has unleashed a viral storm after publicly declaring that he is Elon Musk’s firstborn.

According to his version, he was conceived when the tycoon was just 16 years old, the result of a brief relationship with his mother, long before the surname Musk was worth billions.

But the most surprising thing is not the claim, but what he is looking for: he doesn’t want money, he wants answers. Its only objective is to perform a DNA test to “discover the truth and gain recognition.”



He currently works as a mental health activist in his community, and assures that his passion for helping others comes directly from his “Musk side.”

He believes that his innovative spirit and his desire to lead are signs of a lineage that has not yet been confirmed, but that he feels deep down.

So far, Elon Musk has not issued any answer, and there is no evidence to support the story… but that has not prevented thousands of people from supporting him or taking him as a far-fetched theory.