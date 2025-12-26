A KING SHOULD NEVER BE BURIED AWAY FROM HIS LAND 2025.



By David Lengwe



Kafue – 26th December, 2025



A king belongs to his people, both in life and in death. For this reason, the former Republican President of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, should be buried on Zambian soil. Zambia is where he lived, served, and led the nation. It is only fitting that his final resting place be among the people who entrusted him with the highest office in the land.





Burying President Edgar Lungu in Zambia would allow the nation to mourn collectively. It would give citizens an opportunity to reflect on his leadership, to remember the moments that defined his presidency, and to heal as one people. National mourning is not only about grief; it is about unity, closure, and respect for the office he once held.





The people of Zambia gave Edgar Lungu a chance to serve as their Republican President. Whether one supported him politically or not, he remains a former Head of State whose contribution to the country is part of our national history. Allowing Zambians to pay their last respects on home soil is a gesture of dignity and gratitude to a leader who carried the responsibilities of the nation.





At this difficult moment, it is important that emotions do not create unnecessary narratives. The funeral of a former president should rise above politics and personal misunderstandings.

The presence or willingness of the sitting President, Hakainde Hichilema, to attend the funeral should be viewed as a sign of respect for the office and for national unity, not as a threat or ill intention. Funerals are moments for reconciliation, peace, and humanity, not division.





Let us remember that Zambia is bigger than individuals, families, or political parties. Honouring a former president on Zambian soil honours the nation itself.

A king should never be buried away from his people. Let President Edgar Chagwa Lungu be laid to rest in Zambia, so that the nation may mourn, reflect, heal, and move forward together.



CIC PRESS TEAM