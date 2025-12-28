A Liberian Man Has Been Stranded in Ghana After Ebo Noah’s Flood Prophecy Failed

Ebo Noah’s Prophecy, which almost brought the world to a standstill, has caused distress for a Liberian national who was preparing to enter his Ark.

According to Ebo, he had a revelation that a flood would sweep over the earth, so he was supposed to build an ark to contain people who would believe his message.

Read Also: 16-year-old student in video with 34-year-old Madam says he wants more

A few days before December 25, as he said, Ebo was spotted in a video reportedly interceding for Ghana and the world at large, even though some people had already fallen for his message.

The modern-day Noah informed all persons who chanced on his video that the Lord had answered his prayer, so there would be no flood.

Unfortunately, his last message did not reach people as expected because the first one had already gone viral to the extent that American blogs and other news tabloids had followed the story.

People from Benin were seen in their numbers travelling early not to miss the ark.

Breaking News 🚨: Man who traveled from Liberia to Ghana to board Ebo Noah’s ark left stranded in Elmina, Central Region.



He has been crying since. https://t.co/WWfR1fwOaN pic.twitter.com/2ybGxwD3n6 — WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) December 25, 2025

An old man who could be in his late 50s or early 60s was captured in Ghana stranded after no flood happened, and there was no Ark either.

The stranded man is from Liberia, according to sources, and he aimed to enter the Ark as a believer, but from the look of things

This is a result of the forced alarm from Noah, and now people are calling for the public.