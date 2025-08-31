A LOOK AT AFRICA’S GREATEST GOAL KEEPER OF ALL TIME ⚽





Thomas Nkono 🇨🇲

✅ Thomas N’Kono (Born 20th July 1956) is a Cameroonian former professional footballer.



Considered the greatest goalkeeper from the continent of Africa, he was mainly associated with Espanyol, whom he represented for almost a decade playing more than 300 official matches.





HONORS

✅ Trophies

🏆 AFCON – Winner in 1984

🥈 AFCON – Runner Up in 1986

🏆🏆 2 Times CAF Champions League

Winner

🏆🏆🏆🏆 4 Times Elite One Champion

🥈 UEFA CUP Runner up

🏆🏆 2 Times Liga de futbol Bolivia Champion





✅ Individual Accolades

🏆🏆 2 Times African Player of the Year Award Winner (The only Goal Keeper in history)

🏆🏆🏆 3 Times Laliga Team of the Year

🏆 Mastercard African Team of the Century

🏆🏆 2 Times AFCON Goal Keeper of the Tournament





LEGACY

✅ Thomas Nkono inspired one of The World’s Greatest Goal Keepers in History (Italian Legend, Gigi Buffoon)



✅ Buffon declared that he decided to play in the goalkeeping position after seeing N’Kono’s performances at the 1990 World Cup. In addition, he named his first son Louis Thomas in the Cameroonian’s honour.



No African Goal Keeper comes Close ✍️

#UNCLELUCKY