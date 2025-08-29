SAD NEWS – A man dies during a Dinka traditional fattening competition



Tragedy struck this evening at Majook Tong Cattle Camp, Kuac Ayok Community, as Bak Wol Mangok lost his life during a traditional Dinka fattening competition.





He reportedly died instantly after drinking an excessive amount of milk, a central part of the cultural contest where men showcase endurance and strength by consuming large quantities.





In Jieeng tradition, the one who dies in such a competition is regarded as the Champion and honored for eight years, unless another contestant surpasses him through the same fate.





This incident highlights the depth and uniqueness of Jieeng heritage, a tradition that continues to define identity, pride, and resilience.