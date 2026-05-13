Breaking news…



A MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE IN THE OPPOSITION; MUNDUBILE/ MAKEBI AGREE ON ONE TICKET





Reports emerging from opposition circles suggest that Makebi Zulu has agreed to become Brian Mundubile’s running mate in an arrangement reportedly facilitated by Guram Patel, with the backing of former First Lady Esther Lungu.





The development has raised eyebrows in political circles, particularly given that Mr Zulu had not long ago publicly predicted the possible arrest of Mr Mundubile. Critics within the opposition now describe the alliance as a “marriage of convenience”, driven less by ideological alignment and more by political expediency.





Sources close to the arrangement further allege that some within the camp view the partnership as strategically advantageous to Mr Zulu, should Mr Mundubile face legal or political difficulties in future, potentially positioning Mr Zulu to assume greater political prominence.





Whether this alliance will strengthen the opposition or deepen existing mistrust and factionalism remains to be seen. However, the development underscores the fluid and often transactional nature of opposition politics as the country steadily moves towards the 2026 general elections.