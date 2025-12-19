A Mother shares disappointment after her daughter repossessed the car she gifted her to give her boyfriend

A mother has called out her daughter for choosing a man’s comfort over hers.

The mother, who goes by Nikki Fox on Facebook, took to the platform to share how her daughter bought her a car back in April, only to send a text this December that she’s coming to take the car because her boyfriend needs it.

Sharing a photo of her and her daughter posing in front of the car in question, the mother wrote: “My daughter bought me a car back in April. Yesterday she texted me saying she was coming to pick it up, so of course I called her confused.

“She proceeds to tell me her man’s motor went out and he needs a car. I reminded her that the car was bought for me and that I’ve been paying the note every single month since April.

“She told me none of that matters because she put the $5,000 down payment and the car is in her name, so technically it’s her car. Then she said if I don’t hand over the keys, she’ll report it stolen.

“This is the same daughter who knows how badly I needed that car just to get to and from work.

“I never thought the lesson I’d learn this year would be that sometimes the people you sacrificed the most for are the ones who will take from you without flinching. I can replace a car, but I don’t know how you replace the moment you realize your own child would rather see you stranded than disappoint a man.”