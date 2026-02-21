A MYSTERIOUS SHOE IN GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS TOILETS – AKAKOKOLO.



One of the funny but scary stories that went viral In most government schools around mufulira in the 70’s, 80’s ,90’s and 2000’s , when pupils could feint, collapse or even loose senses whilst at school, told with fear and rampant breathings by pupils who claimed to had encounter this magical shoe ‘Akakokolo” whilst visiting their ablution blocks.





This is not new to men now who once wore big karki shorts and safari shirts like that of late Father of Zambia Dr. KK and girls then now women in maternity like blue dresses na ka white collar, looking like jelita ,mulenga with their two friends sarah and Robert.





It came about when pupils said their usual “please chicha may i leave the ve loom” to access the toilets, there happened to be ‘Akakokolo’ a spiritual lady heel shoe described as black in color, pointed front ,horns with a very sharp small area heal and spoke with a small romantic lady voice.





This ‘Kakokolo’ was said to be deadly and harmful such that once a pupil entered the toilets, it could call on his or her exact name to make them think like it was a friend in the next toilet room so that they can draw near to check them out.





When they drew nearer upon opening the door, it swung towards them suspended in air just to hit their top middle of the head or forehead to suck their blood, paralyze any of their body parts and leave them mad if not dead on the spot.





It became a sensitive and scary moment such that pupils where now scared of going to the toilets alone so teachers also implemented ideas of releasing the all class to visit toilets at once in a group.





Prayers were called for in govt schools just to try fight or spiritually eliminate this kakokolo that was believed to be found in both girls and boys toilets.





Parents then had a weekly anthem of warning their children to say “Tekwesha ukuya ku toilet weka” (do not dare go to the toilet alone).





With all that was said and heard about Akakokolo for over 50+ years now, we still doubt if anyone ever saw it or had an encounter with the same Kakokolo and if it was the causer of bad happenings to children in schools till today, nobody knows.





The unanswered questions now are; did the Kakokolo change its location ?

Was it maybe killed through prayers ? Or maybe it was just an imaginary story hallucinated by the unknown otherwise it has gone down like that and remains history.



CREDIT: Mufulira Volumes – 20 / 02 /2026