A Nation Abandoned and The Betrayal of Zambia’s Citizens by UPND MPs.



*By Owen Chiyaya Chitapankwa III (OCC)*



Today marks a profoundly disheartening chapter in Zambia’s political history.





Honorable Mutotwe Kafwaya, the MP for Lunte, moved a motion of adjournment—a procedural mechanism intended to catalyze debate and mobilize practical solutions to the skyrocketing cost of living.



Yet, in a shocking act of political abdication, members of the ruling party, UPND, walked away from parliament, thereby collapsing the quorum and stalling any meaningful discourse on one of the nation’s most pressing crises.





The motion on the floor was not an abstract political maneuver. It was a clarion call for urgent intervention against the relentless rise in the prices of essential commodities—a burden borne most acutely by our vulnerable citizens.



With every passing day, the cost of Meali Meal edges toward K500, a 5-liter bottle of cooking oil now sells for K300, and even 2 kg of sugar is priced at K100. These staggering figures are symptomatic of a government disconnected from the reality of its people.





Rather than addressing these escalating challenges head-on, the UPND MPs chose to abandon their legislative responsibilities. In doing so, they not only thwarted the opportunity for constructive debate but also underscored a disturbing truth: a government that prioritizes its own comfort and preservation over the welfare of its citizens is fundamentally unfit to lead.





It is unprecedented—perhaps even unparalleled in the annals of global parliamentary history—for ruling party legislators to deliberately dismantle the democratic process by undermining quorum.





Such a maneuver is not only a breach of parliamentary duty but a flagrant demonstration of political cowardice.



By walking out, these MPs have signaled that they care little for the plight of the ordinary Zambian.



Their actions suggest an allegiance not to public service but to the interests of self-enrichment and power retention.





Political analysts and governance activists alike have long warned against the perils of a government that shuns accountability and transparency.



The decision to collapse the quorum represents the ultimate betrayal—a stark confirmation that the UPND, in its current incarnation, has strayed from the noble path of public service.





Instead of engaging in a substantive discussion on the urgent measures needed to alleviate the financial burden on Zambians, these politicians have chosen to hide behind procedural technicalities and partisan gamesmanship.



The repercussions of this legislative impasse are dire and far-reaching. Unprecedented load shedding has persisted for a year, paralyzing economic activity and compounding the hardships faced by households nationwide.





This chronic energy crisis has not only sapped the productivity of our industries but has also sent shockwaves through the cost structures of everyday commodities.



With the government’s inaction exacerbating these challenges, the poor are left to grapple with an ever-deepening economic malaise.





In the face of such adversity, the citizens of Zambia have grown increasingly disillusioned. The stark reality is that while taxpayers’ money is being squandered to fatten the pockets of a privileged few, the vast majority of Zambians are forced to choose between basic necessities.



It is no wonder that an increasing number of our people are calling for a decisive change in leadership—a rejection of a system that treats the populace as collateral damage in a relentless pursuit of self-interest.



This deplorable episode must serve as a watershed moment for Zambia. The time for complacency is over. Political leaders who have betrayed the public trust through inexcusable acts of negligence and arrogance must be held accountable. As political analyst and governance activist, it is imperative to demand that those in power remember their sacred duty to serve the people. Citizens deserve not only promises but tangible actions that address the crippling cost of living and restore faith in democratic governance.





We must confront the uncomfortable truth: the UPND’s self-serving behavior is a glaring symptom of a broader malaise within our political system.





The deliberate collapse of quorum, under the guise of parliamentary procedure, reveals a leadership that is more concerned with protecting its interests than with grappling with the immediate needs of the nation.



This is not the time for political gamesmanship—it is the time for bold, decisive, and transformative action.



*@OCC The 3rd*