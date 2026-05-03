A NATION MUST KNOW HOW TO HONOUR ITS DEAD — A REFLECTION FROM PARASHAT EMOR





This Shabbat (Sabbath) we are reading Parashat Emor. We are reminded of a timeless moral principle: that even in moments of complexity, disagreement, or grief, the dignity of the human body, especially in death, must never be compromised.





In Emor, the Torah speaks with precision about purity, dignity, and the sacred responsibility to treat the dead with honour. It is not merely a religious instruction, it is a civilisational ethic. A nation that understands how to honour its dead understands how to preserve its own soul.





Today, Zambia stands at such a moral crossroads.



The continued delay in the burial of our Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, is no longer just a procedural matter. It has become a test of who we are as a people.





Let us be clear and sober in our reflection:



President Lungu was not an ordinary citizen.



He was:



* A husband and a father belonging to his family.

* A son of the soil belonging to Zambia.

* A Head of State entrusted with the sovereignty of this Republic.

* A regional leader who served within structures such as SADC and COMESA.

* A Pan-African statesman who sat within the councils of the African Union.

* A global figure representing Zambia among the community of nations.





Such a life cannot be reduced to narrow politics.



FROM EMOR TO ZAMBIA: A MORAL LESSON



In the spirit of Emor, dignity is not negotiated – it is upheld.



Even in Scripture, when Jacob died in Egypt, a foreign land, the state itself under Pharaoh recognised the weight of his life. A solemn, national procession ensured his return for burial in his ancestral land. That moment transcended politics. It became an act of honour.





Zambia must rise to that same moral clarity.



A CALL FOR SOBRIETY, NOT NOISE



It is deeply unfortunate that, in a nation that professes faith in G-d, conversations around this solemn matter have descended into fear, speculation, and talk of witchcraft.





This is not only misplaced – it is beneath us.



A people who claim to trust in G-d cannot, at the same time, surrender to fear of imagined powers. That contradiction weakens both our faith and our national dignity.





Let us return to reason.

Let us return to honour.

Let us return to who we are.



THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS — IT IS ABOUT ZAMBIA





This matter is not about Hakainde Hichilema or any individual leader. We are missing the point as a nation!



It is about:



* The dignity of the Republic

* The unity of our people

* The respect we accord to those who have served at the highest level.





The Head of State is on firm legal and moral ground in affirming the principle of a state burial. Equally, the family deserves dignity, sensitivity, and respect.



These two truths are not in conflict – they must be reconciled.





I therefore make a calm and sincere appeal, once again:



To the family of President Lungu: your grief is understood, your dignity must be protected, and your voice matters.





To the Government: exercise your authority with wisdom, restraint, and compassion worthy of the Republic.



To our faith leaders, traditional leaders, and elders: this is your moment to rise above silence and guide the nation.



To the people of Zambia: let us reject division, reject noise, and choose dignity.





LET US CLOSE THIS CHAPTER WITH HONOUR



Zambia cannot remain in mourning indefinitely.



A nation finds closure through burial.



A people find peace through unity.





Let us come together quietly, decisively, and honourably, and lay to rest a man who carried the weight of this nation.



In doing so, we will not only honour him we will restore dignity to ourselves.



May wisdom prevail. May unity lead. May Zambia rise.



Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT