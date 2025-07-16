A Nation United in Grief: Learning from Loss – NIGERIA LEADING BY EXAMPLE -UTUNESU





Yesterday, in a poignant display of national unity, President Tinubu of Nigeria received the remains of former President Buhari, who passed away at a private hospital in London. The sad news was conveyed to President Tinubu by former President Buhari’s eldest daughter, Zahra who demonstrated maturity to allow president Tinibu announce tothe nationthe passing of Buhari.





Though history records them as formidable political adversaries, President Tinubu’s immediate response was a testament to the profound truth that “death is a leveler.”





Without hesitation, he dispatched Nigeria’s Air Force 1 to bring home the fallen leader. In a moment that truly embodied the spirit of “though we may have come on different ships, we’re all in the same boat now,” the Buhari family, despite any past political differences, readily welcomed President Tinubu’s presence and involvement.





This somber occasion served as a powerful reminder that in times of sorrow, old wounds often heal, and divisions fade. As the proverb wisely states, “adversity introduces a man to himself.” In the face of shared grief, a nation can find its truest self, unified not by agreement, but by empathy and respect.





This act of collective mourning underscored that even in death, a leader can inspire unity, leaving behind a legacy not just of policy, but of reconciliation. It’s a stark reminder that “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” President Tinubu’s actions in this sorrowful moment speak volumes about leadership that transcends the political divide.- Larry Mweetwa





