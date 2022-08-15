A New Concoct

By Godfrey Chitalu

The charismatic but visionless enigma bequeathed his concoction to future generations: a supreme court aptly named Concoct. Its first majority ruling was that the king should not only rule but live forever.

Unfortunately, when his rule dramatically segued to the gawky meticulous and methodical everyone knew that the inherited Concoct was a poisonous chalice that needed urgent surgery. During those 2.8 years, the kingdom became confused after jurisprudence was discarded when the tired old concoction started overturning its earlier rulings.

We are reminded of a ruling that upheld illegality after litigation was done beyond a specified period. The Concoct flip flopped under the guise of time lapse. Sometimes, like in the case of mal angst qualifications the Concoct welcomed complete summersaults without shame.

The burden of proof was put on individuals who had been double vetted by shameless institutions that didn’t know the difference between electoral and examination.

During that same period of turbulence in the kingdom a number of legally impoverished judgments, devoid of any intellect and depth became fashionable. The kingdom grew weary of non-interpretation of cases by hiding in statements like “accordingly, we find merit in the first preliminary issue and given our position regarding that issue, the second issue primarily falls away.

Every lay person started doubting how sustainability and precedence would be maintained using warped judgments. Unfortunately, subsequent rulings involved mistimed litigations and a complete Ostrich approach to cases. As blunders persisted, there were calls for the new king to come up with his own concoction as both the 1.8 and 2.8 woke to reality that we had a completely wrong concoction.

During those days the question on the lips of everyone hinged on how we could get a new concoction without compromising independence. Calls for a new Direct People’s Property – DPP using vox pops and Peel Latto; a half black and half white, grew exponentially. Others insisted that in all fairness we run adverts in the Wines of the Kingdom and Daily Snail for new uncompromised Concoct judges.

Now, if a poisonous concoction like the Concoct expires, does it lose its poison? Will the new concoction if any pander to the whims of the concocter? Nipano tuli!

The author is a social commentator who writes for pleasure