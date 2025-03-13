A NEW DAWN FOR ZAMBIA: EMPOWERING WOMEN, YOUTH, AND THE DISABLED THROUGH CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM



By Timmy



The call for constitutional reform in Zambia has gained momentum, with President Hakainde Hichilema’s proposal to empower women, youth, and the disabled being a significant step forward. This progressive move aims to provide majority representation in parliament for these historically marginalized groups, ensuring their voices are heard and their interests represented.





Breaking the Mold of Traditional Politics



For too long, parliament has been dominated by old men who have taken advantage of the youth woman and those with disability. It’s time for a change! We need more youths, women, and disabled individuals in parliament to bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the table. This is not just about representation; it’s about creating a more inclusive and equitable society where everyone has an equal opportunity to participate and contribute.





A Constitutional Reform that Puts People First



Unlike the PF’s Bill 10, which sought to exploit these groups for their own hidden agenda, President Hichilema’s proposal prioritizes the empowerment and inclusivity of women, youth, and the disabled. This is a significant departure from the PF’s selfish approach, which aimed to perpetuate the interests of a select class of politicians.





Empowering Women, Youth, and the Disabled



President Hichilema’s call for constitutional reform has been welcomed by various stakeholders, including the Gender Division Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mainga Kabika. She noted that the proposed reforms are in line with the SADC Protocol on Gender in Development, which aims to empower women and promote gender equality .





A Brighter Future for Zambia



As we move forward with the constitutional amendment process, it is essential that we prioritize the needs and interests of the majority Zambians, particularly women, youth, and the disabled. By doing so, we can create a more inclusive and equitable society, where everyone has an equal opportunity to participate and contribute.





Key Reforms Needed



To achieve this vision, we need to:



– Strengthen the separation of powers: Ensure that the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government are independent and accountable.

– Enhance transparency and accountability: Implement measures to prevent corruption and ensure that public officials are accountable for their actions.

– Promote citizen participation: Establish mechanisms for citizens to engage in the governance process and ensure that their voices are heard.



– Protect human rights: Enshrine robust protections for human rights, including the rights of women, youth, and the disabled.



President Hichilema’s call for constitutional reform is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society in Zambia. Let us rally behind this call and work together to build a brighter future for Zambia. Share your thoughts on this proposed constitutional reform below!



WAGON MEDIA