A PARTY OF LIARS , FOR LIARS AND BY LIARS : THE CASE OF PF/ SOCIALIST PARTY

By Koswe Editors

Brian Hapunda at it again. After chewing HH’s money, sold out information and later chewed ECL money , sold out information and now chewing money from Fred M’membe , selling out information to ECL for cash – and is ready to bring down Fred M’membe to the trenches.

Brian Hapunda believes he can dupe citizens by lying through his fingers that UPND is planning to petrol bomb Socialist Party offices .

Those were PF tricks ; Zambians may recall that the PF then would go and burn the City Market and then accuse it on UPND ; arrested UPND members and later released them. They even started gassing citizens then started arresting each other when things went wrong .

We have always said PF DNA of lies and donchi kubeba lives on in Socialist party and is the evil spirit that ended up destroying the country in debt trap, theft of public funds, gassing of citizens .

These are illegal Mukula exporters and conmen who supplied air to collect public funds using government contracts .

Don’t get surprised when you hear or see the Socialist Party Headquarters on fire. It is Hapunda who wants to set it ablaze. That’s Hapunda and his PF manners of wanting to accuse innocent people.

Hapunda is an alarmist who has no iota of truth . Ignore him!