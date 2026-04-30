BREAKING🚨 A Pentagon official just revealed that the Iran war has cost American taxpayers $25 BILLION in eight weeks — and here’s what that money could have paid for instead.





The Iran war is costing you $1 billion per day.



During a House Armed Services Committee hearing this morning, Acting Comptroller Jules Hurst III told Congress that Operation Epic Fury — the military operation against Iran — has cost $25 billion after just eight weeks of fighting.





“Most of that is ammunitions,” Hurst said.



Let that number sit with you. $25 billion. In two months.



That’s $446 million per day when you average it out — though some estimates put daily costs closer to $890 million depending on the intensity of operations.





Here’s what $25 billion could have paid for instead.



That’s enough to give every public school teacher in America a $25,000 raise for an entire year. That’s enough to house every homeless veteran in America and still have $15 billion left over. That’s enough to provide free school lunches to every child in poverty for five years.





But instead, it’s being spent on bombs, missiles, and military operations in a war most Americans didn’t vote for and many don’t support.



And the costs are accelerating.



The Pentagon told Congress that the first six days of strikes alone cost $11.3 billion. That’s nearly $2 billion per day during the opening “shock and awe” phase of the war.





Since then, daily costs have ranged from $500 million to over $1 billion depending on the pace of operations — air strikes, naval deployments, ground forces, missile defense systems, and weapons replacements.





The U.S. has two full aircraft carrier strike groups deployed in the region. Each carrier costs between $6 million and $8 million per day just to operate. B-2 stealth bomber missions cost $1 million per sortie. Multiple $30 million Reaper drones have been shot down and need replacing.





And that $25 billion figure? It’s based on the Pentagon’s accounting methods, which experts say vastly underestimate the true cost.



Harvard economist Linda Bilmes — who co-authored a groundbreaking study showing the Iraq War cost $3 trillion instead of the $800 billion initially reported — says the real cost of the Iran war will be far higher than what’s being reported now.





She estimates the total cost could exceed $1 trillion once you account for long-term veteran care, equipment replacement at current market prices instead of historical inventory values, and the wider economic impacts of the war.





“The Pentagon provides estimates based on historical inventory values rather than the current replacement costs, which are generally much higher,” Bilmes told CNBC. “The reported $25 billion is more accurately around $35 billion when you account for replacement costs.”





And the war is far from over.



There’s no peace deal. No ceasefire. No clear exit strategy. Just ongoing military operations that cost roughly $1 billion per day with no end in sight.



Meanwhile, President Trump has requested that Congress raise the defense budget to $1.5 trillion — the largest increase in military spending since World War II. And that doesn’t even include the additional $200 billion the Pentagon is requesting specifically for the Iran war.





Even if Congress doesn’t approve the full amount, experts say at least $100 billion per year will be added to the base defense budget that wouldn’t have been approved without this war.





Your gas prices have spiked. Your groceries cost more. Inflation is still hitting working families hard. And the government just spent $25 billion in eight weeks on a war in Iran.



Think about what that means for your community.





$25 billion could rebuild every crumbling bridge in America’s 100 largest cities. It could fund universal pre-K for 2.5 million children. It could forgive the student loan debt of 1.5 million Americans. It could provide healthcare subsidies for 10 million uninsured people for a year.



But instead, it’s being spent on munitions, air strikes, and military operations that most Americans never asked for.





And here’s what makes this even more infuriating.



Congress didn’t formally declare war. There was no national debate. No referendum. No vote where the American people got to decide whether this was worth $25 billion in eight weeks and potentially $1 trillion over the long term.





The administration just did it — and now taxpayers are footing the bill while domestic programs get slashed to pay for it.



The House Armed Services Committee hearing where Hurst revealed the $25 billion figure happened this morning. That means as of right now, today, April 29, 2026, the cost is even higher than what was reported.





Because the war didn’t stop while Hurst was testifying. It’s still going. The meter is still running. And every day that passes adds another $500 million to $1 billion to the tab.





$25 billion in eight weeks. $1 billion per day. And no end in sight.



That’s your money. That’s your tax dollars. And you deserve to know where it’s going.



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