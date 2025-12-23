A PERSONAL REFLECTION ON MAKEBI ZULU



Birthdays invite reflection, and on mine, I find joy in celebrating a friend who has walked with me through seasons of growth and grace.





When we first moved from Chilenje South to our new neighbourhood in Kaunda Square Stage 1 in the 1990s, I soon discovered that one of our neighbours was a pastor. He was a quiet, composed man, yet genuinely friendly. Before long, he invited me to attend his church. At the time, the church met in a classroom at Munali Secondary School.





I must admit, I was deeply lost in my own dark world then and church was not a place I imagined myself going. For a long while, I politely, but deliberately evaded his invitations. Yet he remained persistent. Eventually, I agreed to go, not because I was persuaded, but because I wanted to appease him.





That Sunday morning turned out to be far more than a courtesy visit. God had other plans. The message preached that day fell like fruitful seed upon the fertile soil of my heart. I still remember, with striking clarity, the moment I answered the altar call and received Jesus Christ as my Lord and Saviour. It felt as though a heavy burden had been lifted from my shoulders. From that day forward, my life has never been the same.





But my conversion to Christianity is not the centre of this story.



As I settled into that local church, I came to know several people who would shape my life in meaningful ways. Among them was a young man with whom I would later form a deep and enduring bond—the pastor’s eldest son, Makebi Zulu.





Makebi was young, ruddy and remarkably intelligent, a primary school pupil whose mind already reached far beyond his years. At that tender age, Makebi already had this ability to expertly extrapolate the word of God in a way that left lasting impact on people. I often found myself pausing, almost mesmerised, as he unfolded the Word of God with clarity and depth, or as he expressed himself in prayer. Even at a very young age, he possessed a rare ability to inspire. Indeed, he inspired me in many ways and, in no small measure, contributed to my growth in my Christian walk and my decision later, to pursue law as a career.





Over the years, our bond has only grown stronger. We remain close friends to this day. Our wives have become friends, and so have our children. Life has woven our stories together in a way that goes beyond mere acquaintance. It is a union grounded in shared values, respect and time-tested loyalty.





When Makebi first declared his intention to stand for Republican President, many people who knew of our relationship reached out to me. Some called with excitement, others with curiosity, keen to know more about the man behind the ambition. Yet one question arose repeatedly: Is he truly proficient for the job?





My answer required no deliberation. To me, it was an obvious and unequivocal yes.



I believe Makebi Zulu was born with three exceptional gifts: a powerful mind, a courageous inner attitude and an extraordinary ability to bring out the best in others.





Anyone who comes close to him is immediately struck by the ethereal beauty of his mind. He loves knowledge. He embodies personal growth and is deeply committed to continuous learning. He does not merely accept the status quo; he interrogates it. He stretches settled ideas, searching relentlessly for better ways of doing things. And yet, for all this intellectual depth, he remains soft-spoken and profoundly humble—soft, but courageous.





In all my years, I have rarely encountered someone as courageous and resolute in their inner attitude as Makebi. He is unafraid. He is steadfast. Storms have indeed battered his boat, but not one has broken him. He stands firmly for what he believes in, even when his very life is threatened. He is committed to doing what is right and to walking the right path, even when that path is uncertain, lonely, or costly. And when knocked down, he has an extraordinary ability to bounce back into shape.





At the very heart of my admiration, however, lies his ability to bring out the best in people. Makebi has a rare gift of seeing the good in others. He believes in the rule of law. He stands for justice. He defends the weak, the marginalised and the maligned. He creates space for others to grow, to shine and to contribute meaningfully.





Let me be clear: he is no angel. He is human. Yet I am deeply impressed by the man he has become. What qualifies Makebi Zulu for the office of Republican President is not merely his abilities or natural gifts, but his openness, his willingness to learn, to grow and to allow others to spread their gifts and talents around him. In this way, he rises not alone, but with others, rising like the sun of righteousness, bringing healing in its wings.





So, would I honestly entrust the captainship of Mother Zambia into the hands of this remarkable young man? My answer is an emphatic yes.





Would I encourage others to do the same? My answer remains, without hesitation, an emphatic yes.



Mususu Kalenga

Speaker, Writer, Lawyer and Entrepreneur