A Polygamous President

By Dickson Jere



I have read through, once again, the Benefits of Former Presidents and Former Vice Presidents Bill’ of 2026 that is before Parliament. This time around, I read it with critical lenses of a trained Legislative Drafter. My lecturer – Mrs Doris Mwiinga – had a mantra for students in Legislative Drafting Course. She always recited that “a drafter is a critical thinker”. So, every legal draft person is not ordinary lawyer and must always think deeply.





Now, the Bill does not clearly define the “spouse” and it looks like it was drafted based on the assumption that Zambia will always have a Monogamy President and Vice President with only one legal wives. So, it provides benefits for the wives in case of death of their spouse (off-course men included in spouse).

The spouse will receive 50% salary of the incumbent, one vehicle and one driver as well as maintenance of the said vehicle. A retirement house or cash in lieu can be provided to the spouse of the deceased President or Vice President.





But what will happen in case Zambia has a polygamous President or Vice President? Will each wife be entitled to that 50% salary or they will be one to be shared among the wives? Will the State only provide one vehicle or each wife will be entitled to a vehicle since they are wives?

These are drafting grey areas I have spotted that needs further refining. We must be certain. A drafter must look into the future and provide possible certainty. Since Zambian customary law allows men to marry more than one wife, it follows that there is possibility of having a President who will have more than one wife. So the law must be certain as to how such will be dealt with.





Now, South Africa has gone through this phase. President Jacob Zuma had more than one wife. It will be interesting to benchmark South Africa and see how the retirement system of former President works that side. How are the wives being treated?





Lastly, what is the rationale behind these retirement perks. One consideration is that the former President and vice President should never live in squalor. It will be an embarrassment to see former President or wife live in shanty compound. So, the State comes in with that descent four bedroom house at the place of his choice.





But then, you can have a situation where the person who served as First Lady in State House is divorced after husband leaves office. The new wife, who never performed the functions of First Lady takes over benefits. Former First Lady is thrown out while the new wife takes over the salary and the Presidential retirement house. You see why laws needs a lot of consultation and wisdom when being drafted.





Anyway, I am preparing my presentation to Parliament but thought of sharing my thoughts on these few concerns I have with this Bill. Laws must be drafted with clarity and futuristic approach. I still believe we need to enhance this Bill with a lot of things.