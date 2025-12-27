A POOR MAN WHO TURNED HIS VILLAGE INTO A CITY

[Reading time: 60 seconds]



Enduring the ill treatment from his stepmother for years; in 2013, Masuzyo after graduating as a primary school teacher; left Mphamba village in Lundazi to look for job opportunities in Lusaka. After months of struggling to find a job, he met this white man by the name of Jayce; who liked him. Jayce was working on a project in Lundazi, so; he gave Masuzyo a job of translating his slides in Tumbuka. Months later, Masuzyo traveled back to Lundazi with Jayce.





Working together for months: Jayce discovered that Masuzyo was very good at Tumbuka and English languages, that he slowly started learning Tumbuka. He also noticed his ability to easily learn things. So, he started teaching Masuzyo French and Mandarin Chinese.





In a short space of time, Masuzyo could speak French and Mandarin Chinese better than Jayce. After Jayce’s project was done in Lundazi, he traveled with Masuzyo to the United States of America where they stayed for 2 years; learning Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese languages. From the United States Masuzyo and Jayce: traveled the world, teaching children in refugee camps.





Years later, Masuzyo bought a house in New York city. He built Flats in Chalala, bought a mansion in New Kasama and married a beautiful Tanzanian lady. Together, they were blessed with 2 children. Over the years, Masuzyo became a millionaire in dollar’s.





Unfortunately, because of the bad treatment from his family; he never went back to Lundazi. He never wanted to hear anything to do with his siblings, step mother or his father. His father could call him, but each time Masuzyo heard it was him; he hung up.





Life happens, Masuzyo got sick. He moved from one best specialist hospital in the world to another, from one best traditional healer to another: but, he could not find any help. He could no longer work. His wife filed for a divorce, they shared some of his properties: she left with the children. The family in Lundazi heard about Masuzyo’s sickness, but; none of them went there to be on his bedside.





Anyway, his Doctor in the UK after many labs; confirmed that Masuzyo had remained with a few months to die. So, he was waiting from his house in New Kasapa; in Lusaka.





If there is someone who doesn’t want you to die in life; is someone whose family’s survival depends on you. When Bwalya: Masuzyo’s trusted butler heard the story of pastor Kaira in Lundazi’s Mphamba Village-the man of God who prayed for people and have them healed from their sicknesses: he rushed to his boss and they agreed to try his prayers.





That pastor gave Masuzyo 5 difficult conditions: to forgive his family and make peace, give his life to Jesus, to read 20 pages from the Bible every day. To stay in Mphamba village for 5 years specifically at the church, and lastly; that after he gets well, he was to be taking K1, 000, 000 to church per month-without fail. Though a difficult decision to make, Masuzyo agreed to these conditions.





After an intensive prayer and fasting, two months later: Masuzyo was out of danger. The third month, he was completely fine. He did just like his pastor had ordered him, every month; he deposited K1, 000, 000 in the church’s account. Pastor Kaira’s life changed. He started a new project every month. In a space of 2years, he had built the most expensive private school in Zambia: in Mphamba, a university, specialist hospitals, tarred roads, five star hotels, opened orphanages and employed people in the village. He could make around K10, 000, 000 per month from all the companies and then reinvest it in new projects; within the village.





After 4 years of Masuzyo’s stay in the pastor’s yard: he was left with no money in his accounts. He had sold all his houses and properties. “Pastor, I no longer have money in my accounts; I have sold all I had too. So, I don’t know what is going to happen to me this month. ” Masuzyo said kneeling before the pastor.





“No, you can’t be giving money to the Lord and run out of it; you have the money. Come, get into the car. ” They drove to Mphamba Hotel Towers, entered an elevator and went to sit on the roof top.





” See Masuzyo, one man can change the world. Look at these tall, beautiful buildings. Today, Mphanza village is a tourist destination: it is, a city. From where we are standing, everything your eyes can see; is yours. From each k1, 000 , 000 you sent to the church’s account; I took 10% towards the works of the Lord and the rest; I invested it for you, creating an empire. We, negotiated with the Chief and the villagers; to get their land, built better structures there and accommodated them after completion: as the rest of the mansion’s space generates money and creates job opportunities. Through you and your companies; we have transformed people’s lives.





We have employed more than 4000 people from within and outside this village; which was recently given a city title. We have more than 200 doctors from around the world, working here in Mphamba. High profile people from around the world today are coming to Mphamba City; for the best health care services, to experience our beautiful hotels, for the best Private schools, Universities and more.





Get this briefcase, it has all your bank documents, papers of all your companies and properties. Please, don’t forget to pay your tithe. From here, these are your car keys: when we go to the ground floor, there’s a brand new 2024 land cruiser in the car park, we bought it for you. To use for the commissioning of Masuzyo Solar Energy tomorrow. You are free to go back to Lusaka or live in any part of the world, or you can stay here: I will always pray for you.” It was an emotional moment.





Yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema was commissioning Masuzyo Solar Energy in Mphamba Village, in Lundazi.



👉 Take care of Gods business and he will take care of your business!



***To God be the Glory***

(Works of Fiction)

(Shipungu Njombolo ©2024)

Email: shipungun@gmail.com

Whatsapp: 0771232200