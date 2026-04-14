A PRESIDENT BETRAYED?

…How Keith Mweemba’s Vision for Zambian Football Is Being Tested by Those Around Him

ON May 9, 2025, Keith Mweemba was elected president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) after a resounding victory in the highly anticipated elections held at Musuku Lodge in Kabwe.

Mweemba secured 45 votes, comfortably defeating former president Andrew Kamanga, who garnered 20 votes, and former FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala, who managed 17 votes.

Mweemba’s victory was not merely an electoral triumph as it symbolised hope for a new dawn in Zambian football.

In his acceptance speech, Mweemba emphasised that leadership is never a one-man show.

“A leader does not work alone, as I’ve always said. I think there’s a lot of work to be done, and I will need the support of everybody. I will need the support of FIFA. I will need the support of CAF,” Mweemba said.

Quoting the words of James Madison and Abraham Lincoln, Mweemba positioned his leadership style as grounded in democratic values, rule of law, and respect for all stakeholders.

“Man is not infallible. But together as a team, we work as a team. We want to create a situation where together, everyone achieves more. Democracy is the government of the people, by the people and for the people,” he said.

From the outset, Mweemba outlined clear priorities, constitutional reforms, the establishment of an advisory council, and, most importantly, the urgent task of reuniting the football fraternity.

He described these objectives as non-negotiable goals for his first 100 days in office.

“The reforms are a must, statutory reforms. There are a lot of lacunae in the FAZ constitution. The FAZ constitution is a supreme document,” Mweemba said.

Rather than choosing confrontation, he extended an olive branch even to those who had stood against him.

Mweemba called for reconciliation, transparency, and inclusion, promising a leadership style anchored in collective responsibility.

Nearly a year into his reign, however, the road has been far from smooth.

Mweemba’s presidency has been tested by a series of challenges, both on and off the pitch. From the lingering issues involving former Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant and Copper Queens coach Nora Hauptle, to concerns surrounding employee welfare at Football House, the Mweemba administration has had to navigate storms almost from day one. Yet amid the turbulence, it would be unfair to ignore the progress that has been made.

Contrary to expectations from some quarters, Mweemba did not come into office breathing fire. Instead, he displayed the patience and composure of the seasoned lawyer he is. He gave people an opportunity. Even some of those who had criticised his plans were given space to contribute and work with him.

In many ways, he delivered on one of his earliest promises to unite the football family.

He also moved swiftly to resolve the financial issues which surrounded Grant and Hauptle, who were reportedly owed significant sums in unpaid remuneration.

With support from government, the administration worked to ensure that the obligations were settled.

Perhaps one of the most symbolic off-the-pitch victories came just a few weeks ago when FAZ secretariat employees celebrated improved wages, something that had not happened in over eight years.

That development alone speaks volumes about a leadership trying to restore dignity and stability within the institution.

Off the pitch, the FAZ president has shown every indication that he means well for the Zambian game.

Unfortunately, results on the field, particularly concerning the Chipolopolo, who even had an opportunity to play a high profile friendly match against the champions of the world Argentina, and the Copper Queens, have painted a far less flattering picture. But should all of that blame be placed at Mweemba’s doorstep? Certainly not.

Take, for instance, the visa challenges that affected the Copper Queens. That is not work that should rest on the shoulders of the FAZ president.

There are departments, officers, and individuals entrusted with such responsibilities.

If those systems fail, then the failure lies with those mandated to execute the task, not necessarily with the man at the top.

The same applies to the ongoing drama involving Zesco United, FAZ, and the Zambia Premier League. Is Mweemba solely to blame for the chaos? Again, the answer is no. What is becoming increasingly clear is that some of the people entrusted to ensure the smooth running of football administration may not be doing enough. And in failing to perform their duties, they are not only failing the FAZ president, they are failing the entire football-loving nation.

However, this comment is not about pointing fingers. It is about confronting a hard truth. Keith Mweemba may have come into office with a vision to save and rebuild Zambian football, but no president, however capable, can succeed in isolation.

Mweemba’s has emphasised on several occasions that; “A leader does not work alone”.

The bigger question, therefore, is whether those around him are truly working with him or quietly working against the very progress they all promised the nation.

Because if the system around the president continues to betray his vision, then Zambian football risks losing yet another opportunity for genuine transformation. And history will not ask only what Mweemba did. It will ask who failed him when the game needed everyone to stand up. In the end, presidents are judged by results, but institutions are destroyed by the silence and incompetence of those hiding behind them.

If Zambian football is to rise again, accountability must begin not only at the top, but within every office, every desk, and every hand entrusted with the badge of FAZ. Otherwise, the dream of reform may become yet another promise buried under the weight of betrayal.

By Miyoba Michael