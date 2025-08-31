A PROFESSIONAL RESPONSE TO MR. CHITALA’S NCC CALL



The recent article published on Zambia Whistleblower, titled “Chitala is Offering UPND Chance to Hear People’s Voice”, seeks to portray the government of President Hakainde Hichilema as dismissive of national concerns. Nothing could be further from the truth.





We wish to place the record straight for the benefit of the Zambian people.



1. On Governance and Rule of Law



Mr. Chitala alleges that since 2021 Zambia has experienced “political fragmentation, abuse of office, and a breakdown of the rule of law.” Yet, under President Hichilema’s leadership, the opposite is true. Institutions of governance have been strengthened, the judiciary has operated independently, and citizens today enjoy more freedom of expression than at any time in the last decade. The President has repeatedly emphasized the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law as the cornerstone of governance.





2. On the Economy and Cost of Living



Yes, Zambians are feeling the global economic pressures. But the government has been consistent in tackling the debt crisis it inherited, stabilizing the currency, and putting in place long-term solutions that will grow jobs, increase food production, and lower the cost of essentials. Today, international partners are working with Zambia because they see a government that is serious about transparency, accountability, and responsible economic management.





3. On Corruption and Nepotism



The UPND government came to power on a promise to fight corruption and end cronyism. Unlike in the past, when corruption was swept under the carpet, today investigative wings are free to act without political interference. Stolen public assets are being pursued, and a new culture of merit-based appointments is being entrenched across public service.





4. On the Call for a New Constitution



The administration is not opposed to constitutional reforms. What the government has insisted on is that any amendment process must be inclusive, transparent, and not rushed. This is why wide consultation is being prioritized—to avoid the mistakes of past regimes that pushed partisan constitutions. President Hichilema’s pledge is to deliver a people-driven constitution that will stand the test of time.





5. On National Unity and Security



Mr. Chitala’s call for unity is welcome but let us acknowledge progress. Tribalism, nepotism, and provincialism have no place in the new Zambia. The President has consistently appointed Zambians from all regions to key positions, proving that inclusivity is not rhetoric but practice. The professionalization of the defence and security services is ongoing, ensuring that loyalty is to the Constitution, not to partisan interests.





Zambia does not need rhetoric designed to discredit progress. What the nation needs is for all stakeholders including elder statesmen like Dr. Chitala to acknowledge the gains being made while contributing constructively to dialogue. The government remains open to engagement through established democratic platforms, but it rejects attempts to mislead the public with claims that are inconsistent with the reality on the ground.





President Hakainde Hichilema was elected by the Zambian people on the promise of change and that change is happening. Slowly but surely, Zambia is on the right path: towards stability, opportunity, and unity.





We urge citizens to continue participating in national debates with facts, not fear. Together, we are building a better Zambia.

