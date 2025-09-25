A Public Letter to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema On MOUs- Linda Banks

A Public Letter to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema On MOUs



Dear President Hichilema,



I hope this letter finds you well. This is Linda. We have met before, and I know you remember me. I have resorted to writing you in this format, a public letter because, as you’ve often shown us, social media is your preferred mode of communication and one of the most effective channels in reaching both yourself and the people. Many letters to your office do not always find their way to you, often intercepted by well meaning but filtering minds. This way, I am certain these words will reach you directly. Please do not feel that I am diminishing the dignity of your high office . My intentions are rooted only in sincerity, accountability, and a genuine desire for clarity.





Your Excellency, I wish to raise a question that touches on both governance and the aspirations of Zambians: what has become of the many Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed under your administration since you assumed office in 2021?





It is no secret that you have been a tireless advocate for foreign direct investment, regional partnerships, and international cooperation. From the onset of your presidency, you have travelled widely and invited the world to partner with Zambia. Each trip has carried with it an announcement of signed MoUs , instruments of promise meant to unlock trade, infrastructure, health, technology, and social development.





But promises must eventually translate into tangible results for the citizenry. And so I ask, as both a journalist and a concerned stakeholder, where do these MoUs stand today? Which ones have borne fruit, and which remain as ink on paper?





When you came to London, you urged us to write down a list of promises and commitments you were making and that we should mark them off , we now only have months left before the conclusion of your premiership.





For clarity, allow me to remind you of some of the significant MoUs your government has entered into during the past four years:





• Ghana (July 2023, Accra): 10 MoUs signed, followed by three more in early 2024, covering trade, mining, and agriculture.



• Rwanda (April 2022): 7 MoUs on technology, trade, and cooperation.





• United Kingdom (December 2024, London): 5 MoUs designed to deepen bilateral partnership.



• Botswana (March 2024, Livingstone): 10 MoUs strengthening cross-border collaboration.





• Angola (January 2023, Luanda): 6 MoUs, including infrastructure and transport.



• United States (April 2023): A commercial MoU on investment and trade.



• Democratic Republic of Congo (April 2022): MoU on clean energy and battery value chains.





• European Union (October 2023, Brussels): Strategic partnership MoU on raw materials.



• China (September 2023, Beijing): MoU on TAZARA revitalisation and an MoU with ZTE on smartphone assembly.



• Arab Contractors / Egypt-linked projects (February 2025): 3 MoUs on roads and bridges.





• Lobito Corridor Consortium (October 2023, multilateral with Angola and DRC): MoU on infrastructure and rail development.



• International Vaccine Institute (2023): MoU with ZNPHI on vaccine manufacturing.





By conservative count, these total at least 49 MoUs, not to mention others signed at ministerial level under your administration.



Your Excellency, Zambians are entitled to know:



• Which of these MoUs have moved from commitment to implementation?





• What measurable benefits ,jobs, infrastructure, improved services have been realised?



• What mechanisms of accountability are in place to ensure MoUs do not remain ceremonial?





I raise these questions with the deepest respect. You have often spoken of the “New Dawn” as one of transparency, delivery, and service to the people. It is in that same spirit that I write, not to criticise but to ask for clarity. For MoUs, though numerous, only gain meaning if they transform lives.





I trust that you will take this letter in the constructive tone in which it is intended. Zambia’s citizens, who entrusted you with leadership, deserve to know the progress made from these partnerships.



With the highest respect,



Linda Banks

Journalist.