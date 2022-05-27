A ram has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for headbutting a woman to death in South Sudan

As part of the punishment, the ram will have to spend time behind bars at a military camp after it was sentenced by traditional leaders in South Sudan.

It comes after the victim’s family were told they would receive five cows from the ram owner as a part of compensation for her death.

“The ram attacked by hitting her ribs and the old woman died immediately,” Police major Elijah Mabor told Sudan’s Eye Radio.

“So this is what happened in Rumbek East in a place called Akuel Yol.

“Our role as police is to provide safety and separate fights. The ram was apprehended and currently under custody at a Police Station of Maleng Agok Payam.”

Authorities confirmed the two families have agreed that the owner will give the family of the deceased cows based on local understanding put in place by community elders, reports Ghanawish.

The owner of the ram has since been identified as Duony Manyang Dhal.

According to County administrator Paul Adhong Majak, the owner and the victim’s family are related and neighbours.

It has been reported that the ram will be gifted to Chaping’s family once it is released from prison, under local law.

The families have had to sign a contract to formalise the agreement with cops, in which community leaders were present as witnesses.